Scotland’s colourfully-named gritters will be out in force this weekend as Storm Bert approaches.

Heavy snowfall is expected across the country with the Met Office issuing an amber warning for parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Perth and Kinross and Angus.

Additionally, a number of yellow “be aware” warnings for snow, high winds and heavy rain have also been issued for Scotland over the weekend.

Gritters will be out in force over the coming days, reminding people of the hilarious monikers they carry and the website that allows you to track their movements.

In total 230 vehicles spread salt and plough snow in Scotland on 51 Winter Patrol routes in addition to the 92 Precautionary Treatment routes.

The names range from Gritty Gritty Bang Bang to Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie, Chilly Connolly and Fred.

You can track their progress here.

I'm dying laughing. Scotland has a 3D gritter tracker and some of the names are hilarious.



Sir David Attenbrrrrr 🤣

Sled Zepplin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QVMfvhhSb5 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 21, 2024

A list of the gritter names:

Amber Snowy

Arctic Angel

BFG Big Friendly Gritter

Blizzard Bear

Chilly Connolly

Darth Spreader

David Plowie

For Your Ice Only

Fred

Gangsta Granny Gritter

Grit A Bit

Grit Expectations

Gritallica

Gritney Spears

Gritter Bug

Grittest Hits

Grittie McVittie

Grittle Mix

Gritty Gonzales

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Han Snow-lo

I Want To Break Freeze

Ice Breaker

Ice Destroyer

Ice Queen

Jeremy Brine

Lew-Ice Capaldi

Licence To Chill

Luke Snowalker

Meltin’ John

Mr Plow

Mrs Gritter

My Name’5 Doddie

Nitty McGritty

Penelope Gritstop

Plougher O’Scotland

Polar Bear Explorer

Polar Patroller

Ready Spready Go

Rumble

Salty

Sandy The Solway Salter

Scotland’s Bravest Gritter

Sir Andy Flurry

Sir Grits A Lot

Sir Salter Scott

Slippy McGritty

Snow Bother

Snow Destroyer

Snow Dozer

Snow Trooper

Snowball

Snowbegone Kenobi

Snowkemon Go

Sophie Salt

Spready Mercury

Sprinkebell

Sprinkles

The Golden Great Gritter

The Grittest Snowman

The Incredible Ice Bear

The Snow Buster

The Snow Solution

The Winter Explorer

True Gritter

Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie

