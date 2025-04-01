Buskers who play loud songs over and over again on Leicester Square are comparable to ‘psychological torture’, a judge has said.

Global Radio had taken Westminster Council to court over the loud music after some workers complained about the noise.

Some employees at Global, whose office overlooks Leicester Square, said they had to go into cupboards to get work done.

District Judge John Law ordered the council to stop the music, ruling that staff at the offices were being subjected to “industrially amplified daily concerts.”

“As I observed in the hearing, the use of repetitive sounds is a well-publicised feature of unlawful but effective psychological torture techniques,” he said.

Judge Law ruled that Westminster Council had failed to act to stop the “nuisance.”

Responding to the decision, a council spokesperson said: “We understand the legitimate concerns raised in this case. Following this judgment the council will continue seeking a balance between minimising nuisance to our residents and businesses whilst ensuring performers can continue to add to the vibrant heritage of street entertainment in Westminster that has been loved by many for decades.”

The Standard reports that some Global staff had recorded renditions of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ and Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ to support their case.

The court heard how the vocals from buskers could be heard “in the loo at the back of the building” and the sound “permeates the windows so I can hear every lyric and element“.

