Virginia Guiffre ‘made a mistake’ in saying she had only ‘four days to live’, her family have said.

The woman, who accused Prince Andrew of sexually assault, shared that she only had days to live after being in a car accident.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram, sharing that she had been seriously injured after her car collided with a school bus.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,” she wrote.

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.

“Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. God bless you all xx Virginia.”

Speaking to The Mirror, Ms Giuffre’s family said she did not mean to publicly share the post, but thanked people their ‘outpouring of love and support’.

“Today she remains in serious condition while receiving medical care.

“On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding.

“The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene. They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital,” they continued.

“Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home. Virginia’s condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.

“Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page,” added her family.

Western Australia Police stated that they received a report of a ‘minor crash’ between a school bus and a car.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day.

“There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash,” she commented.

It has since also been revealed that Giuffre was due to appear in court for allegedly breaching a family violence restraining order just days before the incident.

A charge was lodged against her at the Magistrates Court in Joondalup, Western Australia, on March 14, LBC reports.

Back in 2021, Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was just 17, and sued on multiple charges including battery, rape, and the infliction of emotional distress.

However, in 2022, Prince Andrew settled the lawsuit before a date in court, which was rumoured to be around £12 million, though it has never been confirmed.

The Duke of York denied any wrongdoing and released a joint statement with Virginia, which read: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed). Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

