Brits are probably sick of their politicians partying. But do Finns feel the same way?

Whereas Boris Johnson was brought down by his lockdown-busting benders in Downing Street, Sanna Marin – Finland’s 36-year-old prime minister – is no stranger to a knees-up.

Leaked footage emerged on social media on Wednesday of Marin with a group of friends, drinking, singing and dancing to songs by Finnish rapper Petri Nygård and pop singer Antti Tuisku.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

Also in the video, which appears to be taken from Instagram, are a host of Finnish public figures, including singer Alma, influencer Janita Autio, TV host Tinni Wikström, YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, stylist Vesa Silver and MP Ilmari Nurminen from Marin’s Social Democratic Party, Iltalehti newspaper reported.

It is not the first time Marin has faced a backlash for partying. She came under fire last year for heading to a nightclub despite knowing that she had been in contact with foreign minister Pekka Havisto, who had contracted Covid-19 in December.

Marin, Finland’s youngest ever leader, issued a lengthy statement on Facebook saying she was “really sorry”, after photographs of her dancing with friends until 4am were published by an entertainment magazine.

Related: Mick Lynch makes rapturous speech as Enough is Enough gathers momentum