A selection of never-seen-before CGIs have revealed the first look inside the 60 new homes for outright purchase on offer at Edward Street Quarter, Brighton’s newest neighbourhood, which also offers ‘Grade A’ office space, cafes, retail and leisure facilities.

The images show off a sleek and spacious design, contemporary features and spectacular sea views, with an exclusive roof terrace taking centre stage.

Based at Edward Street in the heart of Brighton, the development offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments, many with balconies, and an impressive communal roof terrace.

Steve Eccles, Project Director at Socius, formerly known as First Base, commented: “We worked with award-winning architects Buckley Gray Yeoman to design features to boost mental and physical wellbeing. The showstopper is without doubt our exclusive roof terrace which will enable residents to get to know one another, adding to the feelgood factor of living by the sea in an exciting and vibrant new community.

“The largely pedestrianised new quarter with green spaces and public art installations will offer our residents more spaces to relax, get active and socialise.

“For anyone looking for a contemporary home just minutes away from the seaside, the new neighbourhood at Edward Street Quarter is ideal.”

Within walking distance of Brighton’s central train station, Edward Street Quarter offers residents access to the city’s cultural quarter, fabulous food scene, stunning seaside and buzzing Kemptown area.

James Epps, Director of Land & New Homes and Residential Agency for Oakley Property, said: “Edward Street Quarter presents a fresh vision of contemporary urban living not seen before in the city.

“The development will help meet the demands of modern life, including spaces designed for home working, premium cycle facilities and a spectacular roof terrace with views across the Brighton skyline and towards the sea.”

Tom Bryant, Director, Residential Development Sales at Savills, commented: “We have already seen strong demand from a range of different buyers, all seeking a sense of community and access to the vibrancy that Brighton has to offer”.

Edward Street Quarter will also comprise 125,000 sq ft of office space, as well as 20,000 sq ft of leisure, retail and hospitality facilities. The development is being jointly developed by Socius and Patron Capital Partners.

