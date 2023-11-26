He won’t be winning a Pulitzer Prize any time soon. During his unceremonious arrest on Sunday, Tommy Robinson pleaded with police to consider he was attending the march against anti-semitism as a journalist. However, the Met were having none of it.

Why was Tommy Robinson arrested?

In a statement issued earlier this afternoon, the law enforcement body confirmed that Robinson was arrested after failing to comply with a dispersal order. They also issued a fairly blunt response in regards to his so-called ‘journalistic credentials’.

“We have been in frequent contact with the organisers of the march in recent days. They have been clear about their concerns that [Tommy Robinson’s] attendance, and that of those who were likely to accompany him, would cause fear for other participants.”

“He was spoken to and warned that his continued presence in the area was likely to cause distress. He was directed to leave the area but refused to do so. We are aware he suggested he was a journalist. This wasn’t a relevant factor in his arrest” | Met Police

MPs chortle at Yaxley-Lennon’s chops in journalism

The reactions have been superb online. Labour MP Christian Wakeford has led the derision, branding Robinson a ‘muppet’. He accused the far-right figure of trying to exploit the fears of the Jewish community, before issuing a scathing put-down:

“This muppet has absolutely no place near an anti-racism march. The Jewish community’s very legitimate fear, isn’t an excuse to launder your anti-Muslim rhetoric. If Tommy Robinson is a journalist, I’m a striker for Manchester United.” | Christian Wakeford

Social media users were also quick to laugh-off any suggestion that the former EDL leader was, in anyway shape or form, a journalist:

So Tommy Robinson is a ‘journalist’ apparently. I must have missed that part when he retrained from a thug — Fruella_💚🤍💜 (@FruellaDeBrille) November 26, 2023

If Tommy Robinson is a journalist then I’m Christiane Amanpour — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 26, 2023

Tommy Robinson is a journalist in the same way a dog chewing a squeaky rubber newspaper is. — Jason (@NickMotown) November 26, 2023

March against anti-semitism takes place

Somewhat predictably, Tommy and his supporters have lashed out at the police, accusing them of enforcing ‘a fascist state’. However, there’s a much more simple truth. He had been told ahead of time that his attendance at the event would lead to his arrest.

Furthermore, leading Jewish groups – including the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism (CAA) – rejected support from Tommy Robinson and his lackeys earlier this week. Although he wasn’t wanted at the march, Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – defied the wishes of the community.

WATCH: Tommy Robinson arrested in London

This latest act of shameless self-promotion took place just two weeks after he attended counter-protests in London. Far-right thugs clashed with police ahead of a pro-Palestine demonstration. Robinson briefly appeared, before jumping in a taxi and making a quick getaway.

Judging by these videos, he probably should have scarpered early doors again…

Tommy Robinson being escorted away from the March Against Antisemitism for his own safety after Jewish groups said he wasn’t welcome is the only video you need to see today… pic.twitter.com/i7qOrzPbt9 — Michael Morgan (@mikecmorgan) November 26, 2023

Good to see fascist #TommyRobinson taken to the van – he cares nothing about #Antisemetism & promotes a violent racist agenda. pic.twitter.com/N6t9gEhHf8 — Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) November 26, 2023



