Although his supporters are praising him for ‘remaining respectful and peaceful’, Tommy Robinson has taken a few pelters on Saturday, after he was seen leaving the scene of a far-right demonstration in a taxi.

Tommy Robinson whips up a frenzy… then jumps in a taxi

Nick Lowles, of Hope Not Hate, witnessed the moment Mr. Yaxley-Lennon hot-footed it out of Chinatown. He had originally led groups of protesters to the area, as far-right hooligans began their demonstrations against pro-Palestine crowds.

There has been chaos in the capital today, after groups including football hooligans and extremists decided to heed the dog-whistles coming from Suella Braverman and Rishi Sunak. Counter-protesters have been quick to characterise the other protests as ‘hate marches’.

‘Peaceful and respectful’ – supporter defends Tommy Robinson

The far-right, now parroting lines from an actual Home Secretary, turned out in their thousands. Several arrests have already been made, and police have clashed with a number of individuals who were seen ‘throwing missiles’ and fighting with officers.

Tommy Robinson’s vanishing act may be seen as the moral high-ground by some – but, according to Lowles, his decision to keep his head down and avoid further trouble allegedly irked some of his followers:

“Riot police deployed in Chinatown against far right thugs. Video coming soon. Tommy Robinson led this group up to Chinatown and then jumped in a taxi and fled the area. Some hooligans are furious at Tommy Robinson, others pointing the finger at him.” | Nick Lowles

London latest: Counter-protesters arrested after violence breaks out

Mahyar Tousi, an activist and supporter of Tommy Robinson, confirmed that the former EDL leader left the scene in a black cab:

“We reported the whole morning live on Tousi TV and followed Tommy Robinson. He remained respectful and peaceful. Shortly after the Remembrance Day event, he walked away and got a taxi from near Piccadilly Circus.” | Mahyar Tousi

Sadly for Tommy, his decision to stay out of trouble has earned him a few zingers online…



So, as ever brave Tommy Robinson incited his thugs into a rabid frenzy in Chinatown, then jumped in a cab and ran away like the criminal coward he is. — Gubbins 1969 (@Gubbins1969) November 11, 2023

So Tommy Robinson has led his mob of hate filled fascists on a march into Chinatown and fled in a cab at the first sign of trouble.



The bloke’s a coward and a fraudster. The fact that people see him as a “hero” is just pathetic and laughable. 😂 — Squashua (@IAmJoshua_) November 11, 2023