The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree arrived in London to a mixed response on social media after being felled in a forest in Oslo.

Standing at 25 metres, the tree is a gift from the people of Norway to London in thanks for Britain’s support in World War II.

The historic tradition has taken place every year since 1947 and marks London’s countdown to Christmas.

But not everyone was convinced by its appearance this year.

One person joked: “Lovely day out with precious friends, but the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square looks like it’s been left there since last year, it’s spindly and sad looking.”

While another said: “The Christmas tree at Trafalgar Square looked well ropey this morning as they were installing it. Maybe they can bend the branches out a bit, add a bit of tinsel. Norway shithousing us through the medium of trees.”

We’ve picked out the best of the reaction below:

Crikey, who has upset Norway?? 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🎄 🎄 pic.twitter.com/r9ys4gqoAh — Jimmy McLoughlin (@jimmym) November 30, 2021

Sometimes I wonder if Norway is trolling us a bit when they choose which tree to gift us for Trafalgar Square.. pic.twitter.com/fwcfKHYa6T — Haiku (@19syllables) November 30, 2021

Not quite sure what is going on with the tree in Trafalgar Square. Hopefully it will look better with lights… pic.twitter.com/dhmSGNQ8UP — Charlotte Rogers (@charjo75) November 30, 2021

You know when you get your #ChristmasTree & have to trim it to fit your space & sort out the flat bits…. Welcome @trafalgartree ! #Christmas #London pic.twitter.com/ouwpKfjSkS — Brain Tracer (@BrainTracer) November 29, 2021

