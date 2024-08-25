An Oasis reunion looks set to finally take place next summer in the form of two mega concerts in London and Manchester as Liam Gallagher appeared to confirm the news during his appearance at Leeds festival over the weekend.

This past week marked 15 years since one of Britain’s most-loved bands performed their last show at V Festival in Staffordshire as part of their Dig Out Your Soul Tour in August 2009.

Now, The Times are reporting that music industry insiders have informed them that plans are being made for the Manchester band to perform once again with multiple dates planned at Heaton Park and Wembley Stadium – the latter reportedly booked for ten nights, meaning the eight-gig record set by Taylor Swift this year will survive a mere 12 months.

Following the publication of that article, Liam Gallagher appeared to confirm the earth-shattering news while responding to a fan on social media.

When one X user argued: “Heaton Park terrible venue for concerts.” Liam responded to him directly: “See you down the front you big f***y.”

Liam struck again a little while later when another user seemed quick to rubbish the reports.

@NNotlob19924 wrote: “This will last about five seconds,” to which Liam replied: “You got a crystal ball c**ty bollocks.”

Then, just to further compound belief that this is not a drill and a long-awaited Oasis reunion really is happening next summer, Liam referenced the reports during his headline slot at Leeds festival on Friday night.

Liam told the crowd: “It is very interesting init? It is a very interesting situation we’ve found ourselves in.”

As if stadium and park shows aren’t enough for fans to dream about, Jonathan Dean at The Times also hinted at the possibility of a Glastonbury headliner slot next June.

Considering festival organiser Emily Eavis confirmed that next year’s festival will be followed by a fallow year in 2026, the announcement of an Oasis headline slot would surely make the usual ticket frenzy that occurs online each October even more chaotic.

Next year’s reunion would come about 30 years after the release of the band’s second album, 1995’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? – a record that transformed them from the best new band in England into global rock stars.

It certainly seems written in the stars, but until it’s written on paper by both Gallagher brothers we’ll have to contain our excitement for just a little bit longer.

