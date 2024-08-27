After days of fervent speculation, Liam and Noel Gallagher have announced they are getting back together for Oasis’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025.

“This is it, this is happening”

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium – 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park – 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium – 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihb — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

Where will Oasis be playing?

The Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

How much are tickets expected to cost

The Manchester Evening News has been reporting that tickets for the concerts are likely to be priced over £100.

When Taylor Swift played Wembley, tickets ranged from around £59 (for partial or obstructed view tickets) to £110 for general admission standing.

Front standing was priced at about £172, while seated tickets went up to £194.

For VIP packages the prices apparently went all the way up to a hefty £662.40 per person.

Reunion

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Fans have been pleading with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Reunion rumours have intensified recently after they teased an announcement for 8am on Tuesday, and reports that the feuding brothers were ending their disagreement.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”