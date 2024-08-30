The Daily Mail is up in arms about Sir Keir Starmer’s Downing Street refurb, which they have blasted as “outrageous” on today’s front cover (30/8).

The Labour leader wasted no time making a house a home as he moved into Number 10.

But instead of calling in expensive interior designers or splashing out thousands of pounds on questionable wallpaper, the newly-elected prime minister has requested a portrait of Margaret Thatcher be taken down, saying he finds the painting “unsettling”.

The painting was commissioned by Gordon Brown and financed through an anonymous donation that covered its £100,000 cost.

It was the first painting of a former Prime Minister ever requested by No 10.

Moves to take it down have provoked outrage among right-wingers, with one Tory calling it a “petty” move.

The Daily Mail has also cleared its front page to vent about Thatcher being shoved in storage, branding it “petty vindictiveness against a political giant by a PM of just seven weeks”.

Dry your eyes, lads!

The Daily Mail is either tapping into the 'Thatcherite heart of Britain' or simply removing itself from the national conversation. pic.twitter.com/TrC9apsTuL — David Yelland (@davidyelland) August 29, 2024

