Tesco has become the latest supermarket to follow Aldi, Asda and Morrisons in introducing customer limits on certain fresh produce as shortages leave supermarket shelves bare.

The UK’s biggest supermarket has introduced a temporary buying limit of three items per customer on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers as a precautionary measure.

The supermarket said it was working hard with its suppliers to ensure a good supply of vegetables for customers in light of temporary supply challenges on some lines due to adverse weather conditions abroad.

Aldi has placed limits on peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes as retailers warned the shortages – although expected to be temporary – were likely to last weeks.

Brexit consequences collide

But, in an unlikely twist, Brits could have a new free supply of tomatoes thanks to two Brexit consequences colliding.

Hundreds of ‘sewage tomatoes’ have sprung up in the Kent countryside after being fertilised by nearby treatment works and are ripe for cultivation.

Dubbed ‘sewage tomatoes’ (pictured) by local conservationists, the fruits are believed to have grown from seeds in treated sewage pumped into the water near Pegwell Bay.

Nik Mitchell’s discovery has been making the rounds again amid a UK-wide shortage, with several people captioning it the new face of Brexit Britain.

Reaction

People on social media were quick to chime in with some hilarious reactions.

We’ve rounded up the best of them below:

Whilst spain diverts veg exports to other EU countries from the U.K. because of laborious customs formalities-Useless eustace says the tomato Shortage could last another month . In the meantime we could go and pick our own tomatoes growing in raw sewage around the Kent coast — ciaran the euro courier 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@vanmaneuro) February 26, 2023

Tomatoes may be freely available in supermarkets across the EU. But if you’re struggling to buy tomatoes in #Brexit Britain, the @DailyMailUK has a suggestion. You can scavenge for the fruit and “find them growing in SEWAGE.” https://t.co/pJgHRUXr5U via @MailOnline — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) February 27, 2023

"Libérée" des normes UE, la GB déverse tant d'excréments humains dans ses rivières que des tomates poussent sur les plages, une "aubaine" pour ce journal puisqu'il n'y en a plus dans les rayons👇



Quand je vous dis que mon pays d'origine est devenu fou 😱https://t.co/1FGr8OPpdX — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) February 26, 2023

One reason I guess why we talk about the gutter press. https://t.co/hweVjgTsRS — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) February 27, 2023

Look, I know we’re all a long way into the strangest possible alternate reality already, but even so, “Let them eat sewage-fertilised beach tomatoes” still feels like a pretty unexpected flex from our ruling Tory overlords. pic.twitter.com/XetakjJABs — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) February 26, 2023

