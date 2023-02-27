Tesco has become the latest supermarket to follow Aldi, Asda and Morrisons in introducing customer limits on certain fresh produce as shortages leave supermarket shelves bare.
The UK’s biggest supermarket has introduced a temporary buying limit of three items per customer on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers as a precautionary measure.
The supermarket said it was working hard with its suppliers to ensure a good supply of vegetables for customers in light of temporary supply challenges on some lines due to adverse weather conditions abroad.
Aldi has placed limits on peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes as retailers warned the shortages – although expected to be temporary – were likely to last weeks.
Brexit consequences collide
But, in an unlikely twist, Brits could have a new free supply of tomatoes thanks to two Brexit consequences colliding.
Hundreds of ‘sewage tomatoes’ have sprung up in the Kent countryside after being fertilised by nearby treatment works and are ripe for cultivation.
Dubbed ‘sewage tomatoes’ (pictured) by local conservationists, the fruits are believed to have grown from seeds in treated sewage pumped into the water near Pegwell Bay.
Nik Mitchell’s discovery has been making the rounds again amid a UK-wide shortage, with several people captioning it the new face of Brexit Britain.
Reaction
People on social media were quick to chime in with some hilarious reactions.
We’ve rounded up the best of them below: