Noel Gallagher has misgendered Sam Smith in a foul-mouthed tirade criticising present-day pop stars and music.

During an appearance on Dutch radio station Kink, the former Oasis frontman labelled Smith a “f***ing idiot” and referred to them as “him.”

The 55-year-old was speaking about the “current state of pop music” when he took aim at the non-binary singer, who uses the pronouns ‘they/them.’

Gallagher said: “Music has become quite fractured and chart music is dominated by pop. Pop music is alright if the pop stars are cool. Sadly the stars of today are f***ing idiots.’

When he was asked to give an example of who he was talking about, Gallagher replied: “Sam Smith.”

And when he was asked to explain why he had chosen the ‘Unholy’ singer, Gallagher ignored Smith’s pronouns and responded: “Look at him!”

Gallagher is the latest celeb to fail to use the correct pronouns when referring to Smith, whether deliberately or not.

Bob Geldof, Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh have all been criticised in recent weeks for referring too Smith using ‘he/him’ pronouns.

Smith is non-binary, meaning that they feel their gender identity cannot be defined within the margins of identifying as either a man or a woman.

For this reason, they choose not to use the pronouns ‘he/him’ as these do not represent them.

It is very much a matter of personal preference in regards to which pronouns non-binary individuals prefer to identify with.

For example, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey also identifies as non-binary, but does not mind which pronouns are used for her and is comfortable with ‘she/her.’

The actor recently spoke about what bothers her more than people messing up pronouns, explaining to GQ: “This is what bothers me more than pronouns: being called a ‘young woman’ or a ‘powerful young woman’, ‘young lady,’ but I’m just not [that].”

