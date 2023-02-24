Tesco has followed Aldi, Asda and Morrisons in introducing customer limits on certain fresh produce as shortages leave supermarket shelves bare.

The UK’s biggest supermarket has introduced a temporary buying limit of three items per customer on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers as a precautionary measure.

The supermarket said it was working hard with its suppliers to ensure a good supply of vegetables for customers in light of temporary supply challenges on some lines due to adverse weather conditions abroad.

Aldi has placed limits on peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes as retailers warned the shortages – although expected to be temporary – were likely to last weeks.

A number of people have taken to social media to share pictures of well-stocked shelves in Europe.

Well France is getting plenty of local, Spanish and Moroccan tomatoes.



Beautiful choice too… Free marketeers love choice. pic.twitter.com/SyqC95Kb4V — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 22, 2023

One Eurostar staff member posted a video from a supermarket encouraging Brits to take a two-hour trip from London to stock up on supplies.

Good afternoon from Tomatoland! Just over 2 hours by train from London. Need to stock up? Jump on a eurostar… pic.twitter.com/gVu9XLCCSp — Justin on eurostar (@EurostarJustinp) February 22, 2023

Newspapers in Europe have reacted with bemusement at the UK’s current predicament.

In France, BFM TV, a 24-hour rolling news and weather channel, ran a segment on Brits being rationed to two tomatoes per person.

While in Germany, one publication ran with: “Vegetables are the new toilet paper”.

