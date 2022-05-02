Four Tory MPs have claimed that Angela Rayner was the origin of stories that she had been using her legs to distract Boris Johnson.

The Mail on Sunday, the newspaper claimed that four Tory MPs have told party whips that Rayner compared herself to Sharon Stone in the film Basic Instinct during a conversation with them on the Commons terrace.

Labour rejected the suggestion that the deputy leader of the opposition had initiated “vile sexist smears”.

A Tory source told the BBC Rayner had “made the comments” to an unnamed Tory MP, who passed them on to The Mail on Sunday.

Smear

So has Rayner been caught with her legs out? Well perhaps not.

Last night she tweeted a thread about the Basic Instinct smear and it first appeared in the Mail…back in January.

She tweeted: “Well well well… The original source of the vile Sharon Stone smear? 7 January.

“Before all the memes, before any podcast, and before Tory MPs’ dishonestly claimed conversations. And where, might you ask, did it first appear? The Daily Mail of course.”

Well well well…



The original source of the vile Sharon Stone smear?



7 January. 🧾



Before all the memes, before any podcast, and before Tory MPs’ dishonestly claimed conversations.



And where, might you ask, did it first appear?



The Daily Mail of course.#BasicSmears pic.twitter.com/LwRs16hkKz — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) May 1, 2022

“It’s still online (until they take it down)…”

It’s still online (until they take it down)…https://t.co/Cb5xMYE1h2 — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) May 1, 2022

“They are utterly shameless.”

They are utterly shameless. pic.twitter.com/klcjTfq6OV — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) May 1, 2022

Reactions

1.

My new favourite thing is watching you take these terrible people down, Angela.



I wish you didn't have to, but, seeing as you do, you do it bloody brilliantly.



And, fwiw, there are a lot of us cheering you on 👏👏👏🌹and proud to stand alongside you 👊 — Jane ''ultraRemainer'' Remain🇺🇦🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@JaneRemain) May 1, 2022

2.

Well @DPJHodges’s weekend just went down the shitter… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 1, 2022

3.

No need for public inquiry

1:Amanda Platell (Mail 8/1) makes Basic Instinct reference about Rayner

2:Rayner jokes about story in bar week later & in podcast

3:Mail says She actually does it & it’s cos she can’t compete with Johnson (24/4)

4:Dan Hodges ignores where story started pic.twitter.com/BVLLLGoBxa — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) May 1, 2022

4.

"Welcome to Britain, where the local time is 1973" — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) May 1, 2022

5.

6.

They have form for demeaning women in politics pic.twitter.com/1iuXw0OmcO — Alan 💙(Wolfy)💙Wolfson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@AlanWolfson) May 1, 2022

