Four Tory MPs have claimed that Angela Rayner was the origin of stories that she had been using her legs to distract Boris Johnson.
The Mail on Sunday, the newspaper claimed that four Tory MPs have told party whips that Rayner compared herself to Sharon Stone in the film Basic Instinct during a conversation with them on the Commons terrace.
Labour rejected the suggestion that the deputy leader of the opposition had initiated “vile sexist smears”.
A Tory source told the BBC Rayner had “made the comments” to an unnamed Tory MP, who passed them on to The Mail on Sunday.
Smear
So has Rayner been caught with her legs out? Well perhaps not.
Last night she tweeted a thread about the Basic Instinct smear and it first appeared in the Mail…back in January.
She tweeted: “Well well well… The original source of the vile Sharon Stone smear? 7 January.
“Before all the memes, before any podcast, and before Tory MPs’ dishonestly claimed conversations. And where, might you ask, did it first appear? The Daily Mail of course.”
“It’s still online (until they take it down)…”
“They are utterly shameless.”
Reactions
