After 14 years of Tory rule and the expansion of water privatisation in the UK, we’ve reached this point. The quality of our drinking water has reached a new low, and the parasitic disease found in Devon could soon spread to other regions.

Faecal matter in the water supply, as parasites poison Devon

That’s because traces of faecal bacteria have been found in EIGHT other areas across the country. Data from the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) has clocked 34 separate incidents, ranging from Northumberland to Bristol.

As it stands, 46 cases of cryptosporidium have been reported in Devon so far. The disease, which is responsible for causing diarrhoea and vomiting, has been causing havoc in Brixham – where 16,000 households have been told to ‘boil their water’.

Why is our water supply full of disease?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday that more cases of this illness are likely to be confirmed in the coming days. Although water authorities say the contamination has now been contained, the upheaval has left locals apoplectic.

It follows the complete collapse in water safety standards in the UK, after the government allowed private firms to dump raw sewage into rivers, lakes, and seas nationwide. However, it now seems that some chickens have come home to roost.

Top of the Plops: Faecal bacteria discovered across the UK

Though stakeholders have been keen to claim this is an ‘isolated incident’, the numbers from elsewhere suggest that this simply isn’t true. As per the DWI, the following water authorities are now battling with cases of ‘faecal matter’ in the drinking supply:

Severn Trent Water: 12 cases

Anglian Water: Six cases

United Utilities: Four cases

Northumbria: Four cases

Essex and Suffolk Water: Four cases

Thames Water: Two cases

Bristol Water: One case

DWR Cymru Welsh Water: One case



You can see this data on the map below: