An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky posted photos of himself signing the EU application, a largely symbolic move that could take years to become reality and is unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long accused the West of trying to pull Ukraine into its orbit.
Russian and Ukrainian officials held their meeting on day five of the war under the shadow of Mr Putin’s nuclear threats, and with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine running into unexpectedly fierce resistance.
Global power
As the EU steps up, after perhaps a bit of a slow start, it seems that the trading bloc is showing its strength.
With this in mind Mac Berrgmann, Sr. Fellow for Europe and Russia at American Progress, wrote a blistering thread, healing the emergence of the EU as a global power away from just economic means.
