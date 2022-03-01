An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky posted photos of himself signing the EU application, a largely symbolic move that could take years to become reality and is unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long accused the West of trying to pull Ukraine into its orbit.

Russian and Ukrainian officials held their meeting on day five of the war under the shadow of Mr Putin’s nuclear threats, and with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine running into unexpectedly fierce resistance.

Global power

As the EU steps up, after perhaps a bit of a slow start, it seems that the trading bloc is showing its strength.

With this in mind Mac Berrgmann, Sr. Fellow for Europe and Russia at American Progress, wrote a blistering thread, healing the emergence of the EU as a global power away from just economic means.

We are witnessing the emergence of a global power in this crisis: the European Union. I was confident that a Russian invasion w/d be a shock to Europe and lead to a robust response. But never w/d I have predicted the announcements from Germany, EU, and others. Truly stunning. 1/ — Max Bergmann (@maxbergmann) February 27, 2022

In a blink of an eye Germany will spend 100bn euros on defense. To put this in context their entire defense budget is 53bn euros. Germany, Sweden, and the EU are sending lethal asst. This will dramatically grow EU's hard power capabilities. 2/ — Max Bergmann (@maxbergmann) February 27, 2022

The EU was already an economic power. But it is showing its geopolitical resolve w/ sanctions. Europe will likely suffer a hit in the tens of billions of loss of economic activity. Much more so than the US. But the EU is leaning in. 3/ — Max Bergmann (@maxbergmann) February 27, 2022

I also expect this crisis will lead to some structural reforms to strengthen the EU. Expect to see some real advances on EU defense and perhaps some structural reforms to create a more EU foreign policy. 4/ — Max Bergmann (@maxbergmann) February 27, 2022

While I am surprised at the pace and extent of the steps, this also shouldn't have been a huge shock to those watching the EU. Anytime the EU comes under threat, it doesn't wilt, instead it fights like hell to defend its union, as @APHClarkson has noted. 5/5 — Max Bergmann (@maxbergmann) February 27, 2022

