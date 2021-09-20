Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will hold a fresh round of crisis talks with the energy industry amid fears more small suppliers could go to the wall following a surge in gas prices.
Following a meeting on Sunday with the regulator Ofgem, Mr Kwarteng said “well-rehearsed plans” were in place to ensure consumers were not cut off in the event of further failures.
However, he is expected to come under pressure from the big suppliers for a major Government support package to help them through the crisis.
The Financial Times reports the UK’s largest energy suppliers are requesting billions in emergency support from the Government, with the i saying households bills are “set to soar” following significant rises in wholesale prices.
The Times says it will be taxpayers who have to pay for any “propping up” of the sector ahead of the predicted collapse of dozens of small suppliers.
And the Metro asks “Watt crisis?” with reports that Cabinet minister Alok Sharma has played down the threat to energy users by saying there is “no immediate concern in terms of supply – we don’t see any risks going into winter”.
