Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has faced a backlash after suggesting that giving traditionally male TV and movie characters to women is leading to young men committing crime.

Citing characters such as Doctor Who, he criticised the “tiny but very vocal minority” who want a female replacement for “every male character or good role model”. “Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?” Fletcher asked during an International Men’s Day Debate in the Commons.

Mr Fletcher also told the debate: “I’d also like to reiterate something that seems to be very topical at the moment – although much more for women than men – and that is the need for men to have their own identity and for masculinity to be something that can be celebrated at times rather than continually vilified.

“Everywhere, not least within the cultural sphere, there seems to be a call from a tiny yet very vocal minority that every male character or good role model must have a female replacement.

“One only needs to look at the discussion surrounding who will play the next James Bond – and it’s not just James Bond.

“In recent years we have seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, the Equalizer all replaced by women, and men are left with the Krays and Tommy Shelby.

“Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?

“These programmes make crime look cool.

“Trust me, a lifetime in prison is not cool and neither is living with the memory of a stabbed son or daughter.”

Conservative MP Nick Fletcher says Doctor Who being played by a woman has pushed young men into crime. pic.twitter.com/08rFuCtmgS — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 25, 2021

The MP later released a statement on Twitter which appeared to backtrack on his earlier comments, saying he had been misconstrued: “I did not link a Dr Who being a female to crime being committed by men.

In fact, I was making a statement that boys and young men also need positive role models within the media, just as women do.”

But it was too late by then. Comedian Matt Green wasn;t going to miss an opportunity to lampoon this nonsense idea and this clip had been watched almost 500,000 times

Fantastic!

Only problem is one can hardly tell this from the real Johnson Tory apologists. — William J. Donaldson (@slowlaner66) November 28, 2021

People are quick to jump on the bandwagon and have a go at Conservative MP Nick Fletcher for saying that crime has risen because a female actor is playing Dr Who. Well, the stats don't lie.



Experts believe that the previous spike was caused by Paul McGann's girly hair. pic.twitter.com/WQOifuECUe — Clark and Forster (@owenandkeith) November 27, 2021

Brilliant, Matt! Unfortunately a bit too true to be satire. 😭 — Helen121 🕷💙🇪🇺 (@Helen121) November 27, 2021

Very funny! Great work!! — allan harris (@DocAllanHarris) November 26, 2021

In a world where politics at times appears to be beyond parody, Matt Green succeeds. — Garfield Connolly (@otherGarfield) November 28, 2021

“Stroke me”. I lost it after that. Had to watch it twice to get the rest of the jokes. So good Matt! — Gary Fish (@Garyfish734) November 26, 2021

Another hum dinger of a sketch, top work and so so good 👍😂🤣😂🤣😂🔝 — Zack Kahn (@ZackKahn1) November 26, 2021

