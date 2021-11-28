Priti Patel has discussed Channel boat crossings with the Dutch migration minister as she said she will hold “urgent talks” with her European counterparts this week. Her policy has been dismantled by Lord Dubs on social media, which is covered further down the article.

The Home Secretary spoke with Ankie Broekers-Knol during a phone call on Sunday morning, with both agreeing over the need for countries to work together following the capsizing that killed 27 people.

Ms Patel also said it was “unfortunate” she could not be present as interior ministers from France, the Netherlands, Belgium and the European Commission were meeting in Calais on Sunday to discuss small boat crossings.

Lord Dubs

Lord Dubs, who fled the Nazis as a child on the Kindertransport scheme, said: “I do not see refugees coming here and fleeing for safety as a terrorist threat to this country.

“We are a country that’s traditionally had humanitarian principles. We are a country that’s had a sense of decency. We are a country that’s believed the vulnerable of this world, though suffering from persecution, are entitled to safety.”

­­­­­­The chances of there being no sleeper terrorist among the thousands of migrants arriving in the UK by small boats is “nil”, it has been warned in Parliament.

The danger to UK security posed by the Channel crossings was raised at Westminster by former Labour MP Baroness Hoey.

Thread

In response to the government’s response to the people attempting to cross the Channel he wrote a blistering thread on the matter.

1.

History will judge this shabby government and its weaponisation of refugee lives. A thread.. — Alf Dubs (@AlfDubs) November 26, 2021

2.

This week's tragedy is made worse by the fact it was foreseeable — Alf Dubs (@AlfDubs) November 26, 2021

3.

we've shut down all legal routes to safety from mainland Europe. So people are forced to take desperate measures — Alf Dubs (@AlfDubs) November 26, 2021

4.

what the government is doing is helping people traffickers. Their business model is to say there's no other way to safety. — Alf Dubs (@AlfDubs) November 26, 2021

5.

thetes no truth or legal basis to the claim that people should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach — Alf Dubs (@AlfDubs) November 26, 2021

6.

branding refugees "illegal" is a total abuse of international agreements and unheard of in the history of refugees — Alf Dubs (@AlfDubs) November 26, 2021

7.

Brexit has poisoned debate. 'take back control" meant 'keep people out' — Alf Dubs (@AlfDubs) November 26, 2021

8.

these are not British values. We have a proud history of compassion. — Alf Dubs (@AlfDubs) November 26, 2021

Also here is his views on Patel herself, he wrote: “It is very disappointing indeed that we have a Home Secretary who herself is a child of people some of us argued for and fought for, that they should have a right to come here. It’s ironic that she’s trying to pull up the drawbridge now that she’s here”

Lord Dubs on Priti Patel: "It is very disappointing indeed that we have a Home Secretary who herself is a child of people some of us argued for and fought for, that they should have a right to come here. It’s ironic that she’s trying to pull up the drawbridge now that she’s here" — Hardeep Matharu (@Hardeep_Matharu) November 26, 2021

