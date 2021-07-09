People in England will no longer be required by law to wear face masks in any setting from July 19th as all social distancing rules are abolished under a plan announced by the PM this week.
There will be no limits on social contacts or restrictions on the number of people who can attend licensed events and all venues including nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.
This will come as a relief to many but there are also a lot of people with real concerns about how the UK will cope.
This video by BBC Ros Atkins (see at end of article) attempts to answer the many questions people have around Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’ on 19 July, amid predictions that UK Covid cases could hit 100,000 a day.
Yesterday the UK Government has recorded a further 35 Covid-19 deaths and 32,551 cases in its latest daily figures – the highest number of positive tests since January 23.
That was slightly up from 33 deaths and 32,548 cases reported on July 7.
Test and trace not reached
Around one in eight people transferred to the Test and Trace system after testing positive for Covid-19 were not reached in the latest week, new figures show.
It is the largest proportion not reached since the end of last year, and comes as the number of people testing positive rose to its highest total for nearly five months.
Some 12.0% of people transferred to Test and Trace in England in the week ending June 30 were not reached, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.
Long covid
Dr David Strain, senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, who has participated in the NHS long Covid taskforce, said allowing younger people to get infected through rising cases could have a “devastating long-term effect”, in terms of long Covid.
He told LBC radio that between 10% and 15% of all people with Covid develop long Covid and what was currently happening was a “dangerous experiment with the next generation.”
Watch
Here is the video from Ros Atkins and his BBC colleagues.
Boris Johnson’s confidence that England can drop COVID restrictions on July 19 has raised many questions. We’ve tried to distil the questions and criticisms and the government’s defence. Hope it’s useful. Produced @mhosseini01 @TomBrada1991 @ben_tobias https://t.co/GIwPZzbzps pic.twitter.com/BihJ1rxjjT— Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) July 8, 2021
Reactions
1.
Once again @BBCRosAtkins & team nail it. Brilliant public service broadcasting 👏 https://t.co/MV5aGi9i5a— Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) July 8, 2021
2.
This guy is damn good at explaining big important stuff in under 10 minutes. https://t.co/QI2DYa0wva— Mark Burnley (@DrMarkBurnley) July 8, 2021
3.
Yet another brilliant explainer from Ros and the team, condensing so much into just eight minutes. https://t.co/NFEPLt25XX— Anna Collinson (@AnnaCollinson) July 9, 2021
4.
This series by @BBCRosAtkins is first-rate, and there’s a strong case for bringing more of this kind of analysis into the major news bulletins. Make the space by dropping the vox pops. https://t.co/ixB5zXjeLX— Roger Mosey (@rogermosey) July 8, 2021
Related: Astonished reactions as Dido Harding said NHS Test and Trace ‘has been a success’
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .