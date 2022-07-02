Turkey has agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining Nato, a breakthrough in an impasse clouding a leaders’ summit in Madrid.

After urgent top-level talks, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join Nato”.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held non-aligned status and apply to join the security body.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blocked the move, insisting the Nordic pair change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said the three countries’ leaders signed a joint agreement after talks on Tuesday.

Turkey said it had “got what it wanted” including “full cooperation… in the fight against” the rebel groups.

Boris Johnson tweeted an image of himself with the Turkish President, but did a poem he wrote about Erdogan sour relations?

Good discussions with President @RTErdogan. I welcome Türkiye's agreement with Sweden and Finland, paving the way for their accession to @NATO.



I'm grateful for the President's leadership on getting grain out of Ukraine – a crisis that's having global repercussions. pic.twitter.com/FoaEMD0Jaq — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2022

Well from this video it doesn’t look too friendly, maybe the lyrics to his poem still hurt.

Başkan Erdoğan ile İngiltere Başbakanı Boris Johnson arasında samimi anlar: "Hi Friend" pic.twitter.com/su7LJp5g0y — Takvim (@takvim) June 30, 2022

So what were this poem’s contents?

Well, Boris Johnson won a £1,000 prize for a rude poem about the Turkish president having sex with a goat in The Spectator.

And here it is…

There was a young fellow from Ankara,

Who was a terrific wankerer.

Till he sowed his wild oats,

With the help of a goat,

But he didn’t even stop to thankera.

