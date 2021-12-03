The PM was in the Commons on Wednesday for PMQs and it was a testy affair.

He was called out on his promise of 40 new hospitals the Labour leader.

Johson denied his key hospital building programme is unachievable, as Labour revealed a “playbook” has been issued to ensure refurbishments are described as new hospitals.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions of breaking “yet another promise” on his hospital rebuilding programme.

Red flag

The Health Service Journal last month reported a Government infrastructure watchdog has raised concerns about the lack of progress made to build 40 new hospitals by 2030.

Sir Keir said: “The Cabinet Office and the Treasury have checked on the progress and it’s reported that they have reached a damning conclusion.

“They have concluded that the project needs a red flag because it is unachievable. Prime Minister, is that true?”

Mr Johnson replied: “No. He plays politics and asks frivolous questions, we are getting on with the people’s priorities.”

Well another viral video from Peter Stefanovic has slammed Johnson’s claims during PMQs and points out the lies and mistruths from the Tory leader, not only on hospitals but on a range of comments he made during PMQs.

Stefanovic told The London Economic: “Christmas parties were BANNED by the Government on 18 December 2020 If a party took place at No 10 it prima facie broke the rules The burden is now on the Prime Minister to explain in what way a party could possibly have “complied with the rules” Why are Journalists letting him off the hook!”

Watch

Less than 24 hours after a commons debate on the Prime Ministers conduct Boris Johnson is back at #PMQS spinning complete & total bull****



Watch in disbelief!



How long is the country going to accept this? pic.twitter.com/KEgrUtmUiq — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 1, 2021

His previous video has been viewed over 40 million times, and it won’t be long before it hits 50 million views, a huge milestone.

Watch

Now on a staggering 40 MILLION VIEWS! Despite an almost complete media blackout from UK News Channels working TOGETHER we have sent a powerful message. If it’s ruffling this many feathers now just imagine when it hits 50 million. Let’s keep going! pic.twitter.com/PlvEkEij1V — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 13, 2021

Related: PMQs 1st Dec – PM has pants pulled down over Xmas knees up