Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has called on the country’s most senior civil servant to call in the police over allegations that parties were held in Downing Street amid Covid lockdowns.

It comes as another Tory MP denies he was there or knows anything about the illegal bash.

The Daily Mirror said the Prime Minister gave a speech at a packed leaving do for a senior aide last November when the country was in the midst of the second lockdown.

The newspaper said members of his No 10 team then held their own festive party days before Christmas, while London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

The Mirror on Thursday quoted a Downing Street “insider” who said there were often get-togethers in the evenings while the curbs on freedom were in place.

Ms Rayner has now asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to investigate.

In a letter, Ms Rayner said that “the guidance from central Government was very clear that large gatherings and parties were explicitly forbidden”.

She asked if Mr Case was considering referring the matter to the Metropolitan Police, and also asked whether he would be investigating the use of Government property for the gatherings.

She also insinuated it could be a breach of the ministerial code.

Dowden

Well another Tory MP was asked about the party, and wasn’t there and knows nothing about it. Strange isn’t it….

Is it time to ask exactly who was there?

Watch

Charlie Stayt – On the 18th of December there was a party at No.10… can you describe that party for us?



Oliver Dowden – The PM has been very clear that all rules were followed at all times



Charlie Stayt – Why are you withholding information about that party? #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/GuPqyKDfGw — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 3, 2021

Related: PMQs 1st Dec – PM has pants pulled down over Xmas knees up