Boris Johnson has appealed to electricity bosses to help ease the pressure as on hard-pressed families amid a dire new warning energy bills could top £5,000 by the spring.

Representatives of major electricity companies arrived in Downing Street for crisis talks as analyst, Auxilione, said regulator Ofgem could be forced to raise the price cap for the average household to £5,038 from next April.

However the meeting failed to produce any immediate concrete help for struggling consumers, with Mr Johnson acknowledging any “significant fiscal decisions” would be be a matter for his successor.

In other words, he did literally nothing.

Miliband

Climate change secretary Ed Miliband accused ministers of going “missing in action” in the face of a “national emergency”.

“Families are worried about how they will pay their bills. But instead of showing leadership, the Conservatives are missing in action,” he said.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor have gone Awol, whilst the candidates for the leadership have no substantive ideas about how to help working people meet the challenges they face.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey condemned the failure of ministers to come forward with new support.

“It is appalling that the Conservatives still haven’t announced any extra support for families and pensioners facing the hardest winter in decades,” he said.

Reactions

This didn’t come as a shock to anyone:

1.

Today’s “news” – Boris Johnson attends a meeting where nothing is decided. #EnoughIsEnough — Siobhan Benita 🇺🇦🌻 (@SiobhanBenita) August 11, 2022

2.

Unbelievable but also entirely unsurprising from Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/FWHebyn8jc — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) August 11, 2022

3.

What a surprise. He’s normally so effective & proactive. Remember all those ‘big calls’ he got right? https://t.co/EslLPlZomX — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) August 11, 2022

4.

5.

Boris Johnson has days left in the last job of significance he’ll ever hold. The country he claims to lead is facing an imminent crisis. His failure to act further confirms what we’ve known all along about his suitability to hold high office. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 11, 2022

6.

Boris Johnson’s resignation speech, 7th July: ‘I want you to know that from now until the new Prime Minister is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on’



Boris Johnson, 11th August: pic.twitter.com/acmcp0eOKq — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 11, 2022

7.

8.

35 million people could be pushed into fuel poverty in the coming months.



That's the scale of this crisis and yet Boris Johnson is doing nothing to help.



A national disgrace. https://t.co/m53XBsWFUn — Enough is Enough (@eiecampaign) August 11, 2022

9.

Shocked to discover two parties who only care about self enrichment have decided to do nothing to help anyone who isn't them. https://t.co/YRVl7c87lb — woodo (@Mister_Woodo) August 11, 2022

10.

NEW: #EnoughIsEnough has written to prime minister @BorisJohnson imploring him to urgently recall parliament.



Sitting down with energy companies and walking away with no new measures is a dereliction of duty.



He must act now: stop the October price hike. pic.twitter.com/oOY9x4AQq3 — Enough is Enough (@eiecampaign) August 11, 2022

Metro

The Metro’s front page is amazing:

Tomorrow's paper today 📰



PM TURNS UP FOR MEETING



🔴 Boris makes a rare appearance at talks with energy bosses

🔴 But no new measures to help families facing bills that may top £5,000#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SQoiwEbdEG — Metro (@MetroUK) August 11, 2022

