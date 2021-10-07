The PM and Chancellor said they want an end to low wages, low growth and low productivity. They appear to blame this all, or party, on uncontrolled immigration.

Johnson’s vision, the heart of his speech to Tory conference was of a gleaming new “high wage, high skill, high productivity economy” and that “we are not going back to the same old broken model with low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all of it enabled and assisted by uncontrolled immigration”.

Is there a problem?

The UK does have a do have a productivity problem, it has stagnated since 2008 which is why wage growth has been low.

We rank in the middle of the G7 for productivity. France and Germany, in EU single market are higher, they are part of the EU so have open access market for workers, are Immigrant rich counties and are more productive than the UK.

In comparison, Japan with very little immigration has low levels of productivity.

But could reducing immigration actually reduce productivity?

On Newsnight Lewis Goodall looking into this issue said: “reducing immigration might actually reduce productivity.”

Right now pulling the drawbridge up on unskilled migrants is achieving precisely the opposite of what Johnson wants: it is reducing productivity.

Can the prime minister solve the UK's productivity problem by reducing immigration?

Reactions

You can't increase productivity unless you have efficient, functional supply chains…and this government have screwed that up. Doesn't matter how hard people work, if you can't get the widgets to the factories, food to the table, gas to the system, productivity will only fall. — Bertha Mason (@ThornfieldHall) October 6, 2021

Unscrupulous companies depress UK workers wages and rights not immigrants. Look at all the people they made self employed to avoid paying national insurance and avoid paying workers holiday pay and sick pay. Immigrants did not do that — Catherine Mary Wafer FBPE #FBCoalition2024 WOKE (@cathymwafer) October 6, 2021

We've always needed immigration. We didn't have enough workers in the 50s or 60s, which is why West Indians and Pakistanis etc were invited to come to fill the jobs. Another non plan from Johnson, he's just once again pandering to his Daily Mail reading Brexit voters. #Newsnight — Fiona Worthington (@dustybay) October 6, 2021

Output has likely dropped as the immigrants who left were more productive than those left behind. Not least as they are much more mobile and more motivated. So my best guess is that productivity and wages will fall for several years – the immigrants less and the economy worsens — Danny Blanchflower economist and fisherman (@D_Blanchflower) October 7, 2021

Learned so much on newsnight tonight – the fact France and Germany have much higher productivity than us and are in the EU enjoying freedom of movement – immigration has not stopped them growing ! Facts hard to deny — loverocks (@LoveRocksLondon) October 6, 2021

It's ironic that the 'EU regional development fund' was levelling up the UK well before Boris Johnson dreamt up his policy free slogan. #newsnight — Colin Lawson (@Colin_Lawson) October 6, 2021

