A Sky News report on the thorny issue of the Northern Ireland protocol has been making the rounds on social media today after it ended on a very fitting image.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has rejected Boris Johnson’s plea to renegotiate the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland after a phone call with the prime minister.

The European Commission president said on Thursday that Brussels will “be creative and flexible” over the Northern Ireland Protocol “but we will not renegotiate”.

Her dismissal came despite Mr Johnson arguing there are “huge opportunity to find reasonable, practical solutions to the difficulties” being experienced in Northern Ireland.

PM @BorisJohnson called to present the UK Command paper on the Irish/Northern Irish Protocol.



The EU will continue to be creative and flexible within the Protocol framework. But we will not renegotiate.



We must jointly ensure stability and predictability in Northern Ireland. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 22, 2021

Mr Johnson also extended his diplomatic efforts to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he urged to join the EU to “collectively to engage in a constructive and detailed discussion on the UK’s proposals”.

The calls came after Brexit minister Lord Frost demanding that significant changes are made to the terms of the deal he negotiated as he said “we cannot go on as we are”.

Reporting on this now highly important and sensitive issue, a rather apt image from a farm was used to close out a report from Sky News senior Ireland correspondent David Blevins.

This may be my favourite closing shot EVER. 😂 #Protocol pic.twitter.com/qxtoDBjn1y — David Blevins (@skydavidblevins) July 21, 2021

And here is the image in all its glory.

Back on the farm, filming my umpteenth piece on the Northern Ireland Protocol… #Brexit pic.twitter.com/0JHseijO1q — David Blevins (@skydavidblevins) July 21, 2021

