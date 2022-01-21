I used to pinch myself every day to ensure that I wasn’t in a dream (well nightmare) and the government was actually doing what they were doing in the real world.

Lately, I have started punching myself, that’s how ridiculous the UK is becoming. It really hurts and yes indeed it is reality…or at least the warped version we live in now in the UK.

So this video of Grant Shapps on a train, like a creepy drunk leering over his paper (The Torygraph naturally) on his train back to the Home Counties from Waterloo, will leave you shaking your head and send a shiver down your spine.

Anyway, Grant (or Micheal Green as he is known on some dark corners of the internet) tells the viewer: “put unwanted newspapers in the bin…’ This is one example of the announcements that we’re getting rid of, making the passenger experience better and delivering on the Williams-Shapps.”

The video followed an announcement that the Government wants to scrap “banal” messages which the Department for Transport said “add unnecessary noise and disruption to journeys”.

📢 '…put unwanted newspapers in the bin…'



This is one example of the announcements that we're getting rid of, making the passenger experience better and delivering on the Williams-Shapps #PlanForRail.



It was quickly spotted that it is almost exactly the same idea as this clip from The Thick of it, as Adan Bienkov pointed out.

OMG. They've actually just done The Thick of It. https://t.co/aOmj06ZxEe pic.twitter.com/72ABvKlU2Y — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 21, 2022

This is beyond parody, deep into the seventh dimension of cringe, a new frontier Shapps is welcome to explore, a one-way mission, we can only hope.

Reactions

Other people were quite frankly baffled by the announcement…

Thank you so much. This really improves railway services in the Liverpool city region. Starting to feel fully levelled up now. https://t.co/rDjEcvlodQ — Matty (@MathewBerry01) January 21, 2022

This Government is laughing at us, that’s the real Williams-Shapps plan https://t.co/9CeCUXFdR5 — Guy Lambert (@GRALCreates) January 21, 2022

gOODness ME. witH dead cATS LikE ThIS, THe gOvErnMeNT IS TrUlY in safE hands :-/ https://t.co/qsYO0EJ91m — Awatha 😷 (@mudjokivis) January 21, 2022

Tbf, they did promise they would move heaven and earth to provide a modern, efficient, regular, reliable, high speed, high capacity, affordable railway for the north and so it is good to see them getting on with delivering on those promises. https://t.co/wbh1TOhWEK — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) January 21, 2022

Yh because it’s announcements that are the issue and not the fucking cost https://t.co/Gcn0e9VEEM — Elliot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇰🇳 (@UberEatsFan_) January 21, 2022

"Mind the Gap" between what commuters actually need (reliable, affordable rail travel) and, well… this. https://t.co/biAMBvXejy — Charlie (@CharlieFarley91) January 21, 2022

What do we want? Cheaper rails fares



What are they giving us? Put your paper in the bin https://t.co/3iLsJv9y2N — •𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔• (@agirlcalledlina) January 21, 2022

Messages repeated over and over annoying you are they @grantshapps?



I know a woman called Sue that might want to have a word. https://t.co/ne7VtSMJUd — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) January 21, 2022

Who cares about this? Nobody.



Maybe Shapps should concentrate on not dropping services (and not sacking thousands of railway people) rather than dropping announcements. #RailBetrayal https://t.co/qv496FXbnG — Gareth Dennis (@GarethDennis) January 21, 2022

I see we’ve reached the ‘cones hotline’ stage of this tired, discredited and out of touch government.



Your bills are going through the roof, but don’t worry – Grant Shapps has sorted announcements on the train. Phew. https://t.co/Btz2rSvaoN — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) January 21, 2022

Tbh we'd rather see you get rid of the announcements where you cancel investment and infrastructure projects https://t.co/fw36rNuH0g — ASLEF (@ASLEFunion) January 21, 2022

Meanwhile in Bolton: we only have an hourly service btwn MCR-Farnworth, trains frequently cancelled/delayed, up until recently still had pacer trains (yes, seriously), stations not step free



Yet despite this Grant thinks getting rid of some announcements is a worthwhile policy https://t.co/BhPom62FTy — Yasmin Qureshi MP (@YasminQureshiMP) January 21, 2022

Loving the Thick of It remake, and the tax pyer funded plug for Boris Johnson's "real boss" (according to Dominic Cummings) – the Telegraph.



(Wonder what Dacre and Murdoch will make of it though) https://t.co/NUjXk4aDkg — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) January 21, 2022

What the f*** is this. pic.twitter.com/LDZZtDSOLM — Brendan May (@bmay) January 21, 2022

Is this for real? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/FUP8dXjE8W — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 21, 2022

