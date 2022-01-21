I used to pinch myself every day to ensure that I wasn’t in a dream (well nightmare) and the government was actually doing what they were doing in the real world.
Lately, I have started punching myself, that’s how ridiculous the UK is becoming. It really hurts and yes indeed it is reality…or at least the warped version we live in now in the UK.
So this video of Grant Shapps on a train, like a creepy drunk leering over his paper (The Torygraph naturally) on his train back to the Home Counties from Waterloo, will leave you shaking your head and send a shiver down your spine.
Anyway, Grant (or Micheal Green as he is known on some dark corners of the internet) tells the viewer: “put unwanted newspapers in the bin…’ This is one example of the announcements that we’re getting rid of, making the passenger experience better and delivering on the Williams-Shapps.”
The video followed an announcement that the Government wants to scrap “banal” messages which the Department for Transport said “add unnecessary noise and disruption to journeys”.
It was quickly spotted that it is almost exactly the same idea as this clip from The Thick of it, as Adan Bienkov pointed out.
This is beyond parody, deep into the seventh dimension of cringe, a new frontier Shapps is welcome to explore, a one-way mission, we can only hope.
Reactions
Other people were quite frankly baffled by the announcement…
