Now this is Big Mick Energy: The RMT leader Mick Lynch has again delivered a hair-raising speech for workers all across the country, pleading with them to stand together and ‘reject the dirty tricks’ pulled by the super-rich, the government, and the British press.

RMT leader issues rallying call for the workers

Addressing the RMT rally at King’s Cross on Saturday, Mick Lynch made the most of his new-found fame by rousing a crowd of thousands. Using the ferocity that has annihilated his detractors in the media this week, the top trade unionist dazzled with this impassioned speech.

Lynch said that every Briton should ‘refuse to be poor‘, by demanding fair pay and working conditions in the face of soaring inflation. He called for a redistribution of wealth in the UK, and took aim at the rising number of billionaires popping up on our shores.

“The super-rich are getting richer, when workers are getting poorer. We REFUSE to be poor any more… We’ve got rallies going on all across the country. We are fighting back against the suppression of wages, and against the stripping out of employment rights.” “We are fighting against the divisions sewn by the Tories: They ask us in these interviews; ‘how can your cleaners get a pay rise?’ – I’ll tell you the answer to that: It’s the fact we need a redistribution of wealth in this country. Inflation is rampant, but so is profit.” “We’ve never had so many billionaires in this country. They want to make us redundant whenever it suits us. This new contract they are offering rail workers is just like the P&A Ferries deal. And we’re not having it. We negotiated our contracts, so we are going to defend them.” Mick Lynch

Mick Lynch sends a warning to ‘the rich and powerful’

It’s Mick’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Lynch fanned the flames of revolution by reminding workers that THEY are the ones who ‘keep the country running’, and the purpose of industrial action is to make the government realise this.

He also made an extremely compelling point about the press, lambasting some of the bigger media houses for ‘tricking the public’. Mick Lynch has implored everyone in the UK to stand side-by-side with each other, by ignoring the ‘divisive nonsense’.

“They say they can’t afford to give us a pay rise… I’ve never heard so much nonsense in my life. You don’t have to be a social scientist to work out that black and minority workers are getting the worst contracts. They are suffering disproportionately.” “We all have the power. A wheel doesn’t turn, a light doesn’t turn on without us. We deliver the services that keep this country running. We want our fair share, and the rich and powerful need to realise this. We cannot be divided. We must not fall the media’s tricks.” “They try to play a nurse against a cleaner, a railway worker against a caterer – it’s absolute nonsense. We are a rainbow, we come from all over, and anybody who wants to earn a living in this country is welcome to do so.” Mick Lynch

You can watch the best of Mick Lynch’s RMT Union speech here: