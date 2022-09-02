Nadine Dorries said the Conservatives would “regret” booting him out of office and said he is ‘most successful prime minister in a generation,’ yes really.
In an interview on the BBC’s Newsnight, Dorries – one of Johnson’s staunchest supporters – said: “We’ll regret removing him as prime minister – one of our most successful, in fact, our most successful prime minister in a generation.”
She played down Johnson’s partygate fine, the minister said: “I’m sure there are lots of prime ministers who have received fixed penalty notices for lots of things – speeding, no?
It’s a fixed penalty notice, I’ve certainly had two, so I’ll hold my hands up to them.”
Laughing, Dorries added: “Sorry, I didn’t have fixed penalty notices for partyate. They were for speeding.”
Watch
Cold War Steve is the best…
