Nadine Dorries said the Conservatives would “regret” booting him out of office and said he is ‘most successful prime minister in a generation,’ yes really.

In an interview on the BBC’s Newsnight, Dorries – one of Johnson’s staunchest supporters – said: “We’ll regret removing him as prime minister – one of our most successful, in fact, our most successful prime minister in a generation.”

"I'm sure there are lots of Prime Ministers who've received fixed penalty notices for lots of things"



Cabinet Minister Nadine Dorries looks back on Boris Johnson's partygate fine



Watch the full film this eve on BBC 2 at 10:30pm pic.twitter.com/W4FQSjTH9d — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 1, 2022

She played down Johnson’s partygate fine, the minister said: “I’m sure there are lots of prime ministers who have received fixed penalty notices for lots of things – speeding, no?

It’s a fixed penalty notice, I’ve certainly had two, so I’ll hold my hands up to them.”

Laughing, Dorries added: “Sorry, I didn’t have fixed penalty notices for partyate. They were for speeding.”

Watch

Nadine Dorries – Boris Johnson "is our most successful Prime Minister in a generation"#bbcpm pic.twitter.com/VxMNilAtVf — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 1, 2022

