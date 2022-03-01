Matt Hancock, for it is he, recently gave a lengthy interview to millionaire entrepreneur, Steven Bartlett, for the podcast Diary of a CEO.

His excuse for rule-breaking? Well he fell in love (see also committed adultery). However, he denied that he had ‘casual sex’ during his high profile affair, with aide Gina Coladangelo, saying: ‘I fell in love with somebody’.

Turtle neck

For the second time, he was seen wearing a turtle neck, after an appearance at a recent Captial Radio event. Is it to hide his brass neck we wonder?

Matt Hancock has insisted that he broke only Covid guidelines rather than rules in kissing his aide and friend in his ministerial office. He eventually resigned over the matter.

“I resigned because I broke the social distance in guidelines then,” Hancock said. “They weren’t actually rules. They weren’t the law. But that’s not the point. The point is they were the guidelines that I’d been proposing.”

He went on: “It actually happened after … the rules were lifted, but the guidance was still in place. So I’m not trying to claim that I hold no bitterness about this because I broke the rules, I fess up, I broke the guidance, and there were only two people responsible for this.”

It happened, no laughing at the back, “because I fell in love with somebody,”

Watch

Matt Hancock claims ‘I broke rules because I fell in love’ after Gina Colangelo affair pic.twitter.com/8WoK32VnAw — The Independent (@Independent) February 28, 2022

Reactions

1.

Need cheering up? Watch this. It's pure comedy. The jumper, the storyline, the excuses, the whole Partidgesque atmosphere of it all. Like we're interested in Matt Hancock's affair in the midst of Ukraine… has anyone ever been so totally out of tune with a moment? https://t.co/VYpXm0YYg7 — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 28, 2022

2.

Matt Hancock. Uber-prick. You have children, Matt. You left them to play at being 21 again with the girl you fancied like mad as a student, and you may well be feeling invincible but please, have the decency to shut up and fuck off. To think, this dreadful man was IN CHARGE. Ugh. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) March 1, 2022

3.

Listened to the passionate Matt Hancock yesterday.

I was so struck by his honesty & compassion.

All he did was fall in love.

How we sorely miss him as we deal with this #Ukraine crisis.

His winning smile & boyish optimism would be such a plus to us all.☀️pic.twitter.com/SaICWz82mm — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 1, 2022

4.

Now that Matt Hancock has started wearing turtle neck jumpers, I can see what a good bloke he is and truly just like one of us. And that he should absolutely be forgiven. And we should stop laughing at him. And make him our next Prime Minister. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) March 1, 2022

5.

I think it shows a great level of self-dedication from Matt Hancock to think *right now* is a great time to talk about himself. Again. — moderate medley (@clarelouisekc) March 1, 2022

6.

"if you followed the rules and isolated you're basically saying I hate you to your partner's face and can't feel love like only I can" Matt Hancock https://t.co/2iD2ia8GwS — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) February 28, 2022

7.

Extraordinary that Matt Hancock thinks having a parent who is a pharmacist constitutes having had a "difficult background". pic.twitter.com/V3AMiXPp9l — Melissa Thompson (@FowlMouthsFood) February 28, 2022

8.

Matt Hancock: Yo, Ukraaaine, I'ma let you finish. I'ma let you finish… but Me and Gina had the greatest love story of all time… OF ALL TIME!pic.twitter.com/UBcWYbsiXR — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 28, 2022

9.

So if you were in love with someone you could have broken the rules. I think Matt Hancock thinks that falling in love only applies to him, unlike those pesky rules. https://t.co/fkiC9G3VJl — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) February 28, 2022

10.

I have to salute Matt Hancock for offering a distraction from the unrelenting awfulness of world events by choosing today of all days to appear on a podcast in the Dapper Laughs turtle neck of contrition to talk about his private life, what a king — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 28, 2022

11.

Matt Hancock talking in a new interview about how he fell in love. pic.twitter.com/Zkm2h777ZU — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 28, 2022

12.

I thought nothing could be worse than Vladimir Putin dragging us all to the edge of nuclear warfare but Matt Hancock has just done an interview about falling in love — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 28, 2022

13.

'It was so public' says Hancock, about his affair 'and so painful'. Yeah, Matt. Sure your wife really appreciates you being so private and sensitive about it now. ffs. — jennylandreth (@jennylandreth) February 28, 2022

14.

15.

Moving testimony from a man who fell on his own pork sword. https://t.co/NN4NLbZkdD — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) February 28, 2022

Related: Watch: Yvette Cooper accuses Patel of ‘misleading’ House on Ukrainian refugees