Dominic Raab appeared on Sky News and was grilled by Kay Burley after ANOTHER image of a party at Downing Street, when everyone else wasn’t allowed to gather together.

Presenter Kay Burley said: “[Carrie’s] sat down, with the baby, nursing the baby, there’s wine on the table, there’s cheese there, there’s at least 14, 15 other people in the garden.”

The justice secretary replied: “That’s because it’s a place of work, they’re all in suits or predominantly in formal attire … To be honest with you, the prime minister is in a suit, the officials there…

He went on: “So, some of them have taken their jackets off.”

Burley then responded: “So it’s only a business meeting if you’ve got a suit on?”

Luckily we have Dominic Raab to remind us about the rule of 19 If They’re Wearing Suits And There’s A Baby Present which was definitely in place. pic.twitter.com/f8vppv2RC8 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 20, 2021

Satire vid

Well this government is becoming almost too ridiculous to satirise, but comedian Matt Green manages it again.

Watch

Dominic Raab defends the Prime Minister! pic.twitter.com/BxpAn2JUPV — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) December 20, 2021

Reactions

The Twitter Ironic Juxtaposition Algorithm strikes again… pic.twitter.com/LCdR91RG1i — Iggy Forshaw 💙 (@IggyForshaw) December 20, 2021

I spat my tea out. Literally. Its everywhere.



Well played Matt 😊 — Lee A Mott (@leeamott1) December 21, 2021

“Clap for the NHS” has been cracking me up for the whole day. Thank you Matt, you little mischief! — Colm M 💙 (@ColmMather) December 21, 2021

Waiting for the sea to open! 😂👏 — Simon Edens (@simonedens) December 20, 2021

Brilliantly entertaining (as always) and scarily true — Viv (@BelcherViv) December 21, 2021

