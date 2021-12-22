Dominic Raab appeared on Sky News and was grilled by Kay Burley after ANOTHER image of a party at Downing Street, when everyone else wasn’t allowed to gather together.
Presenter Kay Burley said: “[Carrie’s] sat down, with the baby, nursing the baby, there’s wine on the table, there’s cheese there, there’s at least 14, 15 other people in the garden.”
The justice secretary replied: “That’s because it’s a place of work, they’re all in suits or predominantly in formal attire … To be honest with you, the prime minister is in a suit, the officials there…
He went on: “So, some of them have taken their jackets off.”
Burley then responded: “So it’s only a business meeting if you’ve got a suit on?”
Satire vid
Well this government is becoming almost too ridiculous to satirise, but comedian Matt Green manages it again.
Watch
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Related: Raab roasted after claiming May 2020 gathering wasn’t party due to suits