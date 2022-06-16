The UK could pull out of Europe’s human rights framework after last-ditch legal rulings blocked the Government’s plans to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Downing Street said all options were on the table and did not rule out withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

It comes as around 150 more people have been brought ashore in Dover on Wednesday as low winds create ideal weather conditions for Channel crossing attempts.

So far, approximately 146 people including around 28 children have been rescued from small boats in the Channel and brought in to the Kent port.

GMB

Political sketch Quentin Letts appeared on this morning GMB to discuss the Rwandan migrant flights and people attempting to cross the Channel.

Adil Ray quizzed Qhim on how the situation should be any ‘different’ to Ukrainians given the opportunity to seek refuge in the UK through legal methods

‘Because Ukrainians, as far as I know, aren’t washing up dead on the beaches of Dover,’ Quentin then replied.

Adil hit back saying: ‘That’s my point, they’re not because they’re allowed to apply online, so if they didn’t have an online visa system… actually some of them are at Calais. Most of them, because they’ve got an online visa system.

‘The Afghans do not have an online visa system. It’s different.’

Letts then told him that there are ‘procedures’ in place for those travelling from countries such as Afghanistan to come to the UK legally.

Frustrated Adil then told him: ’It’s not the case, so why is there a difference?’

Against me

‘You ask me on this programme, you never let me actually answer a question. There are procedures, there are perfectly legal procedures for people to come in, but what the people using the boats are doing, they’re paying money to scoot around the rules,’ Quentin replied losing his cool.

Ray then said that there are ‘not legal routes’ like with those coming over from Ukraine.

Quentin then said: ‘I give up.’

‘It’s my job to correct you Quentin,’ Ray shot back.

‘It’s not actually, you answer a question and then you don’t let me answer it,’ Quentin said.

He then said: ‘There’s no point talking to you because the four of you are against me, it’s just absolutely pointless.’

Watch

Brendan May tweeted the video and wrote: “Quentin Letts is an absolute masterclass in the tired but all too common genre of lazy right wing armchair commentary. That classic trio of 1) complete ignorance of the facts, 2) martyrdom and meltdown when called out, and 3) zero human empathy. Amazing.”

Quentin Letts is an absolute masterclass in the tired but all too common genre of lazy right wing armchair commentary.



That classic trio of 1) complete ignorance of the facts, 2) martyrdom and meltdown when called out, and 3) zero human empathy. Amazing.pic.twitter.com/SGoAuSoeuJ — Brendan May (@bmay) June 16, 2022

Reactions

Here are a few comments from people who had seen the clip:

1.

I just don’t know why anyone is supposed to care what Quentin Letts thinks? Like who is he really? Why is his opinion important? What does he add to anything? https://t.co/kYPPb9H2oY — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 16, 2022

2.

Quentin Letts is one of the worst, most repulsive little cockroaches that we have the misfortune of seeing on #GMB. Seeing him whine & cry that he can’t win as it’s apparently “four on one” is truly brilliant then preaches about the most important thing morally. Alright, mate. 😂 — Daniel (@SoDanAmazing) June 16, 2022

3.

Extraordinary video this. @adilray notes that there are currently no legal routes to asylum for Afghans and Tory columnist Quentin Letts has a minor meltdown, protesting that Adil is being unfair for *pointing out the facts*pic.twitter.com/adDzpsjMb4 — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) June 16, 2022

4.

Brilliant Adil Ray wiping the floor with Quentin Letts on GMB 👏👏 — Burnsey48#socialist🇵🇸🌹 (@WBurne) June 16, 2022

5.

Poor Quentin Letts had a minor meltdown over the Tory Rwanda policy on #GMB this morning#r4today #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/zQ5nXE7QmU — Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) June 16, 2022

Related: Watch: GB News commentator says Jesus would support govt’s Rwanda plan