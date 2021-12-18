A very rude song about the PM is ding the rounds on social media and some people want it to get to Xmas number one this year.

It is fair to say Johnson is losing support by the minute even from his own party.

For example, a prominent former member of the Conservative Party in Northern Ireland has called for Boris Johnson to stand down following the party’s bruising defeat in the North Shropshire by-election.

Alan Dunlop, a former chairman of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, made the call after Liberal Democrats won the North Shropshire by election by almost 6,000 votes.

“This by-election result was a damning indictment of the Prime Minister and senior party management.

“The Owen Paterson issue and the PM’s disregard of Covid rules created the perfect storm for this backlash.

“It’s all very well for the Prime Minister to take responsibility for this appalling defeat at the polls, but he has to go one step further and stand down to let his successor re-build trust with the electorate.

“It was clear to me when I resigned in October as chair and my membership of the party that things were on a slippery slope.

“There was a disconnect between the honest, genuine Conservative volunteer worker on the ground and the upper echelon of the party.

“The Prime Minister has let down these sincere people.

“His behaviour has been appalling and it’s now time that he paid the price for his flagrant disregard of his own rules and guidelines.

Rude song

This clip was created by comedy duo Cassetteboy, stitching together bits of the PM’s speeches.

If you don’t like swear words then this probably isn’t for you…

Watch

New! For 15 years we had a rule not to swear by shortening the word "country". Two men made us break that rule, @kuntandthegang and @BorisJohnson



Stream & download now to help us get the Christmas number one! Visit https://t.co/nNoHbTLgzr for details #BORIS4XMASNO1 pic.twitter.com/NKeDg7pBdl — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) December 17, 2021

The best Xmas number one we could wish for!

😂😂😂 https://t.co/ymRC2804I3 — V. #IWearAMask #InLimbo #LesMaitresdelOrage (@InlimboV) December 17, 2021

