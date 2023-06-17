What a load of mickey-takers. In footage obtained by The Mirror, Tories involved in the Partygate scandal can be seen having the time of their lives – despite bans on indoor socialising being enforced at the time.

Partygate video shows Tories dancing, drinking together – despite lockdown laws

The video, allegedly recorded in December 2020, shows at least two-dozen revellers enjoying a festive-themed celebration at the Conservative Party’s Campaign HQ. As The Pogues play in the background, two members of government staff can be seen dancing without a care in the world.

Off-camera, two attendees joke about ‘being steaming’ and ‘bending the rules’ – suggesting that they were fully aware of the illegality surrounding their shindigs. The rest of the UK was still hamstrung by various tiered lockdowns at this point in time.

Watch: Leaked Partygate footage published online

🚨 | BREAKING: A first ever video of partygate has been leaked showing the Tories drinking, dancing and LAUGHING at breaking covid rules



“Are you filming this? As long as we’re not steaming that we’re like, bending the rules ahahah” pic.twitter.com/7Rd5E3PMzI — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 17, 2023

Who was present at the December 2020 event?

It’s understood that two of the guests at this ‘work event’ – a term we use with the utmost sarcasm – were also featured on Boris Johnson’s controversial resignation honours list. And you thought him giving his hairdresser a nomination was bad…

Shaun Bailey, who is reported to have attended the party before the video was taken, is set to become ‘Lord Bailey’, after he was put forward for a peerage. Ben Mallett, in line for an OBE, was caught on camera – sporting a pair of red and white braces.

The footage is likely to spark a new police investigation into their antics during lockdown. While the rest of us would have been prosecuted for holding the same sort of gathering in December 2020, Boris Johnson and his colleagues decided to ignore their own advice.

Earlier this week, Mr. Johnson was branded a liar by a Parliamentary Committee, accusing him of blatantly misleading the house in regards to Partygate. Now, just days after their damning verdict was shared, the former PM is facing yet another backlash.