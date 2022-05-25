Sometimes you think the government is so dysfunctional that it is actually impossible to parody.

One person who manages to hit the funny bone every time is Rosie Holt.

This time she ‘defends’ the PM as ‘he didn’t realise ‘it was a party.’

Sue Gray

In the video, she says: “Back then we didn’t have a Sue gray to tell us what a party was and what wasn’t.”

Holt goes on: “Yes there were lots of bottles there, they could be for decoration, or as we all do, when I got to work, I put whiskey in my water bottle.

“For all he knows those wine bottles could have been filled with water they could have been hydrating after a hard day’s work.”

The clip has been seen well over 500,000 times since it was uploaded.

Watch

MP excuses latest No.10 photo “he didn’t realise it was a party” pic.twitter.com/7T09NFFw6M — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 24, 2022

If you like her work you can buy her a coffee HERE

Praise

People loved the video and, as ever, some people actually believed it was real!

1.

Rosie for the Cabinet! Secretary of State for Stapler Deployment and Applied “Hydration” beckons… @RosieisaHolt https://t.co/RXxInlB1Ph — Richard Burden 🇺🇦 (@RichardBurden27) May 25, 2022

2.

This interview is the best one yet 🤣 https://t.co/TMNgLneOHi — Martin Aston (@MJASmart) May 25, 2022

3.

I just love how people think Rosie Holt is a real politician. Every time. She does such a good job of it. https://t.co/KiL6kj2VGd — Jennifer Canesten (@Jenni4Canesten) May 25, 2022

4.

The beauty of @RosieisaHolt posts are the responses. They just add to the hilarity and complete mind-fuckery this govt has created https://t.co/pI2kkjXK2s — John Swinburn (@johnnytheswin) May 25, 2022

5.

Parody like this exposing how thick so many of our fellow citizens are is terrifying.



I can't believe how many people don't immediately click that this is a comedian account. https://t.co/bVlRTiYF4z — ARO (@AnnieRoadOnline) May 25, 2022

Related: Rosie Holt’s hilarious parody of a Tory MP is only slightly less credible than the real ones