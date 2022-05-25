Sometimes you think the government is so dysfunctional that it is actually impossible to parody.
One person who manages to hit the funny bone every time is Rosie Holt.
This time she ‘defends’ the PM as ‘he didn’t realise ‘it was a party.’
Sue Gray
In the video, she says: “Back then we didn’t have a Sue gray to tell us what a party was and what wasn’t.”
Holt goes on: “Yes there were lots of bottles there, they could be for decoration, or as we all do, when I got to work, I put whiskey in my water bottle.
“For all he knows those wine bottles could have been filled with water they could have been hydrating after a hard day’s work.”
The clip has been seen well over 500,000 times since it was uploaded.
Watch
Praise
People loved the video and, as ever, some people actually believed it was real!
