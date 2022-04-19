Andrea Leadsom, for it is she, stood up in the Commons today and told the House: “What I find abhorrent and inexplicable is that many of the opposition benches and even in the top echelons of the Church of England have forgotten images of drowned children… these people are not refugees and asylum seekers they are coming from France.”

It comes as Conservative former prime minister Theresa May has questioned the “legality, practicality and efficacy” of the Government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

May, often seen as a hardliner on immigration, warned on Tuesday that the policy to send some migrants who arrive by unauthorised means 4,000 miles to East Africa could lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children.

Tory MP Dame Andrea Leadsom: “What I find abhorrent & inexplicable is that many of the opposition benches & even in the top echelons of the Church of England have forgotten images of drowned children…these people are not refugees & asylum seekers they are coming from France” pic.twitter.com/2UhjnfprPI — David (@Zero_4) April 19, 2022

In response Laim Throp tweeted: “Andrea Leadsom says she hopes the government will be ‘ramping up’ the welcome for Ukrainian asylum seekers before, in the next breath, claiming those coming across channel are not asylum seekers as they come from France. This is categorically untrue as I’m sure she knows. Grim.”

Andrea Leadsom says she hopes the government will be ‘ramping up’ the welcome for Ukrainian asylum seekers before, in the next breath, claiming those coming across channel are not asylum seekers as they come from France.



This is categorically untrue as I’m sure she knows. Grim. — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) April 19, 2022

He then went on tweet the rules on refugees, where it states: “There is no rule requiring refugees to claim in the first safe coun try in which they arrive.”

For Andrea Leadsom and all those at the back pic.twitter.com/XRNfaBwwFW — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) April 19, 2022

Andrew Leadsom’s comment went down very badly by many on Twitter:

Andrea Leadsom pushing the myth that people arriving on small boats are not refugees because they are coming from France. It doesn't matter how a refugee arrives in a country. What we need to do is open safe routes for refugees, not some costly and ineffective trafficking program — Gordon Mc (@Grumpy_Weegie) April 19, 2022

Andrea Leadsom just implied in the House that the asylum seekers cannot come to the UK from France. Which is factually and legally untrue. — Glen Mitchell 🇺🇦 🐝 🌹🌈 (@GlenMitchell1) April 19, 2022

How low can Tories go? 👇🏻



Andrea Leadsom just used the deaths of children who drowned in the Channel as justification for her party's hateful and inhuman trafficking deal with Rwanda.



She is beyond cruel. Just like the plan. — Miss Lucy #TheBigSnip40 (@TheCurlyLucy) April 19, 2022

This is an appalling attack.



The challenge that I have seen time and again to this awful #RwandaMigrationPlan is to create safe and legal routes to the UK, establish processing centres in Calais, and prevent traffickers from forcing people into dinghys.



This is vile. https://t.co/RQUig0jZuw — Lottie (@tinbuttons) April 19, 2022

Andrea, you must know that's not the right way to frame this. The children will be at risk until we establish proper safe and legal routes. — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor 🇺🇦 (@arthistorynews) April 19, 2022

And we have decided that the way to stop children crossing the Channel is to penalise single men who don't bring children. Because that isn't at all an incentive for them to bring children with them. — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) April 19, 2022

As I understand it, her Rwanda project is only for single men, so she is doing nothing to save the lives of the families and children who will continue to risk crossing the Channel. — Martin Peter Deutz (@Martin_P_Deutz) April 19, 2022

"I'd much rather they died well out of sight in a Rwanda detention centre" — Keith (@lordsidcup) April 19, 2022

