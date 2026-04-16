Hungary’s prime minister-elect Péter Magyar made a remarkable appearance on the country’s state broadcaster during which he vowed to shut it down.

This week, Magyar’s Tisza Party secured a landslide election win, bringing an end to Viktor Orban’s 16-year hold on power.

On Wednesday morning, Magyar appeared on public television for an interview with the state broadcaster, MTVA. This was the first time in 18 months he had taken part in state media, who Magyar has long accused of being biased against him and his movement.

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By contrast, Orban made several appearances on the broadcaster during the election campaign.

Magyar used his TV appearance to take aim at the channel, labelling it a “factory of lies.”

He told the channel’s presenter: “One element of our programme is that this factory of lies will end once a Tisza government is formed.

“The fake news broadcast here must stop, and we will create independent, objective and impartial conditions to end this propaganda.”

The politician accused the broadcaster of spreading false information about him and insulting his family during the campaign, something which was denied by the presenter.

Magyar then compared MTVA to North Korean state media.

“What has been happening here since 2010 is something that Goebbels or the North Korean leadership would admire — not a single true word being spoken. This cannot continue,” he said.

You can watch the remarkable exchange below.