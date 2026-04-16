In next month’s local elections, the people of Abbey Wood in Greenwich will see the name Austin Powers staring up at them from their ballot paper.

Powers is standing as one of Reform UK’s candidates to represent Abbey Wood on the Royal Borough’s council.

And if you thought that name was funny enough, just wait until you hear the names of his fellow Reform candidates: Gregory Rodwell and Ruth Handyside.

Are we sure they weren’t characters from the Austin Powers films as well?

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Powers’ name and that of his Reform colleagues prompted plenty of amusement on social media.

A man genuinely called Austin Powers is standing as a Reform party candidate in Greenwich in May. Groovy baby! pic.twitter.com/r7pnTv7g6N — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) April 9, 2026

There's a Reform candidate for Abbey ward in Greenwich called Austin Powers who will be accompanied by his suggestively named comrades Ruth Handyside and Greg Rodwell. https://t.co/r9nLwVlHST pic.twitter.com/AStNgHfCIb — Olly (@reality_manager) April 14, 2026

Whilst there may not be much that we think is ‘groovy’ about Reform, we’ll make an exception here.

Of course, there will be much more important matters at hand by the time May 7 roles around.

All 32 London boroughs are up for election, with 1,817 councillors to be elected across the capital.

And with the rise in popularity of Reform and the Greens, there could be some historic results on the cards as both are predicted to win their first ever London councils.

It’s also widely expected to be a bad night for Labour and the Tories, with the London political landscape potentially turned on its head.