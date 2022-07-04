Let’s be honest, Neil Oliver is an angry man.

His rants on GB News have been quite the watch at times.

Recently, he got angry at Hurricane Eunice and has compared Covid guidelines to Nazi Germany in the past.

This time he has turned his anger at Glastonbury.

Neil Oliver: This supposed utopia we’re having rammed down our throats isn’t working.



💻 GB News YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/VdEU8aJTAB — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 2, 2022

During the rant, Oliver said: “The Glastonbury music festival was the return of the annual pilgrimage of the woke and worthy – fittingly enough, at Worthy Farm of all places.

“It is the gathering, all in one place, of the hundreds of thousands who think they know best and are ready and able to part with hundreds of pounds just to get beyond the high fences and onto the holy ground.

“Talk about no borders.”

Reactions

His attack on Glastonbury was lampooned on social media.

Neil Oliver thinks being 'woke' means going to Glastonbury and having a good time.

🤨

Kathy Burke said it best:

"I love being ‘woke’. It’s much nicer than being an ignorant f**king twat." — Amra Watson (@AmraWatson) July 3, 2022

When did Neil Oliver transition from hair-flicking presenter of Coast into the Charles Manson of the 21st century “culture wars”? pic.twitter.com/BhJ22rR7dD — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) July 3, 2022

Having been to Glastonbury many times I can assure former proper TV presenter Neil Oliver – who following a midlife crisis morphed into a 99p shop Charles Manson mixed with Jim Royal, that nobody is sitting around thinking about what some tragic old fuckwit said on failed GBNews pic.twitter.com/BvjwMQ6xTg — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) July 3, 2022

Neil Oliver during lockdown. "I want my freedom to go out! We should be free to be who we are! "



Neil Oliver now "Look at those woke bastards going to Glastonbury in their hundreds of thousands! Who do they think they are

?!"



What a total gland he's become. — Russell Bloor (@MoonCat666) July 3, 2022

Hahahaha.

Neil Oliver having a go at people who went to Glastonbury to HAVE A GOOD TIME it's hilarious how the real snowflakes are people like him. Sad sad lives of moaning about people who are living their lives. https://t.co/wVHlQs09Du — Alison Jones (@allyypallyy) July 3, 2022

Today's winner of: "What upsets folk who call others snowflakes"



– Neil Oliver with: People enjoying themselves at things I wouldn't enjoy.



Bring back national service! Blow up the Chunnel! Wear a cravat with an open shirt the colour of hangover piss! pic.twitter.com/mwT4LgIzuy — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) July 3, 2022

The absolute state of this risible fucking helmet. As if anyone went there for any other reason than the music, the booze, the drugs, the sex, the food and Diana Ross. https://t.co/GuPtnmyUZJ — Jason (@NickMotown) July 3, 2022

Imagine Oliver in a shop:

Employee "Hi, can I help you?"

Oliver: "Help me? What is that woke nonsense? You think I need help? Are you one of these woke worker who knows better? Surrounded by woke food, woke toilet paper and woke floor, huh? SHAME ON YOU"

This guys needs help. https://t.co/U9xp7huvG1 — Audrey (@AudreyMagel) July 3, 2022

Neil Oliver – you used to be quite watchable when you presented 'Coast'

Did something happen to turn you into a bitter & resentful zoophyte? Glastonbury may not be 'your thing' but you don't have to go! Just let others have fun, it wont hurt you, stop being such an old fart🙄 — Wren 🇺🇦 (@Wrenjh) July 3, 2022

