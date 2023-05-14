In a stunning revelation, Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has ignited a fierce debate by accusing the “remain establishment” of orchestrating a plot to remove Prime Minister Boris Johnson from power. Dorries, known for her staunch support of Brexit, claimed that the recent local elections served as evidence of an astonishing political tumble for the ruling party.

Dorries, a prominent figure within the Conservative Party, asserted that the “entire remain establishment” could sense an opportunity to undermine Johnson, who was instrumental in leading the United Kingdom out of the European Union and delivering the long-awaited Brexit. According to her, the local elections held just a week ago were indicative of the establishment’s intentions and their determination to disrupt the Brexit process.

“The entire remain establishment could sense that they were about to help remove the bloke who got us out of the EU and who delivered Brexit,” Dorries remarked, highlighting her belief that the local election results reflected a significant setback for the ruling party and its leader.

The local elections, which took place across various constituencies, are traditionally seen as a barometer of public sentiment and often influence the national political landscape. In the aftermath of the recent polls, the political landscape has indeed witnessed unexpected shifts and outcomes, with the ruling Conservatives losing ground to opposition parties.

As the fallout from the local elections continues to reverberate within political circles, the impact of Dorries’ statements and the subsequent discussions on the Brexit agenda remain to be seen. The political landscape in the UK is undoubtedly going through a period of uncertainty, with questions arising about the direction of the ruling party and the future of Brexit.

Who is Nadine Dorries?

Nadine Dorries is a British politician who has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Conservative Party since 2005. Born on May 21, 1957, in Liverpool, England, she has established herself as a prominent and controversial figure in British politics.

Dorries gained significant attention for her strong stance on issues related to Brexit, immigration, and social conservatism. She campaigned vigorously for the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union and was an outspoken supporter of Boris Johnson’s leadership during the Brexit process.

Throughout her political career, Dorries has held various positions within the Conservative Party and the UK government. In 2010, she was appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Health and later became a Junior Minister for Health in 2012. During her tenure, she focused on mental health issues and launched initiatives to improve access to mental health services.

In addition to her political work, Dorries is also a prolific author. She has written several novels, including “The Four Streets” and “The Mothers of Lovely Lane,” which are set in her home city of Liverpool.

However, Dorries has faced criticism and controversy throughout her career. Her appearance on the reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” in 2012 sparked controversy as she temporarily left her parliamentary duties. This raised questions about her commitment to her constituents and her role as an elected representative.

Despite the controversies, Dorries has remained an influential figure within the Conservative Party and has continued to voice her opinions on a range of issues, often expressing strong and polarizing views. Her contributions and controversial statements have made her a prominent figure in British politics, and she remains an influential voice within the Conservative Party.

You may also like: Noel Gallagher dubs Brexit a ‘f***ing absolute unmitigated disaster’