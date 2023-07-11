James O’Brien was left speechless after hearing the hefty wage Nadine Dorries has racked up since she last spoke in the House of Commons chamber.

Dorries said she was planning on leaving parliament in June “with immediate affect”, however she has delayed her exit in a bid to find out why she wasn’t given a life peerage by Boris Johnson in his resignation honours list.

She last spoke in parliament in July last year and has only voted six times this year.

'And this kind of politician gets rewarded with a television programme and newspaper column.'



Nadine Dorries last spoke in the House of Commons a year ago. @HenryRiley1 tells @mrjamesob that since then she's pocketed over £100,000. pic.twitter.com/OtAg5YouEB — LBC (@LBC) July 7, 2023

A Liberal Democrat source said: “It cannot be overstated just how unpopular Nadine Dorries is here… Most constituents know she has completely given up on the job since the last election.”

The question is, how and why is she still being paid and taking money from taxpayer’s pockets?

James O’Brien was clearly shocked that she is being rewarded for this behaviour. She has recently endeavoured to present a TV show and writing for the Daily Mail, for which she’ll be earning good money on top of her salary as an MP.

She says she will leave by the next general election. But who knows if that will prove to be the case.

As this parody account notes, she may well be enjoying one of the longest periods of gardening leave in the history of mankind.

I have just had a letter of resignation from Nadine Dorries. She has given 48 months notice. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) July 9, 2023

