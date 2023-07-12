Rishi Sunak has admitted the Conservatives face “challenging” circumstances as the party prepares for an uphill battle in a number of crunch by-elections.

July 20 will see elections in London’s Uxbridge South Ruislip following the resignation of Boris Johnson and in Selby and Ainsty after his ally Nigel Adams quit.

A third will take place in Somerton and Frome in Somerset, triggered by the resignation of David Warburton.

The Prime Minister, who is attending the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, visited Selby last Saturday as the Tories fight to retain the seat that the party held in 2019 with a 20,000 majority.

“Always difficult”

He told reporters on Tuesday: “Mid-term by-elections for incumbent governments are always difficult and that’s not news to anybody.

“Clearly the circumstances for these by-elections are obviously challenging.

“When I was out and about in Selby there was great energy and enthusiasm from our volunteers and our members.

“I had a great time campaigning.”

He added: “The message I heard loud and clear from people is, ‘Just focus on the things that matter to them and make a difference on them’.”

Labour is confident it can take the Uxbridge seat, following Mr Johnson’s dramatic decision to quit as an MP last month.

The polls come as many households are struggling amid stubbornly high inflation, while rising interest rates have also heaped pain on mortgage-holders.

Hog roast

Sunak hosted a hog roast at 10 Downing Street to rally the troops ahead of the elections.

Rishi Sunak will host a BBQ at 10 Downing Street for Conservative MPs on Wednesday eve



Hog roast will be on the menu as the PM tries to rally his troops



He'll likely have to assuage Tory backbench concern amid fears of a by-election skewering on 20 Julyhttps://t.co/r9u5BVx4ZC — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) July 10, 2023

The news was met with a mixture of anger and scorn, and these comments show how.

They’ll need more than a burger in a toasted bun @RishiSunak. They’ve got their P45’s coming in the post and it’s starting to put the wind up em! https://t.co/a3GDibjdy2 — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) July 10, 2023

Rishi Sunak Hopes Hog Roast Will Help Lift Tory Spiritshttps://t.co/BsNg7QTXA2 pic.twitter.com/DZ5Xn2GpmX — christhebarker (@christhebarker) July 11, 2023

this is not how hog roasts work pic.twitter.com/xfQHPcFIMn — LRB Bookshop (@LRBbookshop) July 10, 2023

