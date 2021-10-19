Michael Gove had to be escorted by police away from an anti-lockdown protest after demonstrators attempted to surround him in the street.

The Communities Secretary was approached by a number of people with video cameras as he walked through central London.

Footage shared on social media showed the cabinet minister quickly being encircled by police officers, who moved the protesters back.

The incident on Tuesday happened amid concerns over security for MPs following the fatal stabbing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess last week.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: “We’re aware of a protest in Westminster today which is marching to a number of locations.

“During this protest, a group attempted to surround a Member of Parliament on Horseferry Road.

“Our officers were immediately on scene where they safely escorted him to a nearby building.”

Mr Gove, who was carrying a bag, a file and a drink at the time, was asked by an officer where he was going.

He pointed down the street and officers then put themselves between the MP and protesters as they helped him to make his way into a nearby building.

Amid jostling as officers attempted to keep demonstrators back from the entrance, a man appeared to shout “Arrest Michael Gove”.

One person who approached Mr Gove asked him how he justified “illegal lockdowns”.

