Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 20 October 2021

Mostly dry for Northern Ireland and south and east Scotland. Mix of rain and showers for many others with some strong, gusty winds. Much cooler than Tuesday.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Noticeably colder on Thursday, especially in strong winds, bright with showers, wintry in the north. Turning drier and less windy into Friday but becoming wet and windy on Saturday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Showers, which could become heavy, merging into longer spells of rain during the morning. Scattered showers and brighter spells through the afternoon, ahead of further heavy rain overnight. Breezy. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 30%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Rain clearing, then mainly dry, but becoming colder with scattered showers, strong winds and possible coastal gales. Further showers and easing winds Friday. Mainly dry and bright Saturday, becoming breezy.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.