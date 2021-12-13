Ant & Dec have somehow become one of the Boris Johnson’s major thorn in his side, during his recent scandals.

During I’m a Celebrity they took the opportunity on a number of occasions to make hilarious digs at the under fire PM.

“Good evening prime minister,” is the punchline for each joke and it has got the nation laughing.

Labour leader Starmer even mentioned it during PMQs, he told the Commons: “Ant and Dec are ahead of the prime minister on this. The prime minister has been caught red-handed.”

Now Twitter user @RyanJL74, the several instances of on-point trolling have been turned into a great montage which will make you smile, we are sure of that.

Ant and Dec’s “Evening, Prime Minister!” moments have been incredible this series #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/woQy5LIDXa — Ryan Love (@RyanJL74) December 7, 2021

But that wasn’t it, they used the final episode for one final dig, they couldn’t help themselves.

During a segment on Sunday’s final Dec said in: “Before we do that, and before we bring the curtain down on this year’s show, we are always looking ahead. Rest assured folks, we are looking ahead.”

He then held up a campmate T-shirt with the name Boris on it and said: “We can let you into a little secret. We have already booked our first celebrity for next series, next year, already.

“So that is something to look forward to. Evening Prime Minister.”

