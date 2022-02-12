Labour leader Keir Starmer savaged Britain’s “loan shark Chancellor” Rishi Sunak as anger grows over the Government’s “buy now, pay later” cost of living plan.

Starmer laid into the PM in the Commons over ministers’ “rebate” on energy bills for struggling households as a “dodgy loan, not a proper plan”.

The Government announced last week that 28 million households will get a £200 “rebate” on their energy bills from October -but this will be clawed back by hiking bills by £40 per year over five years from 2023.

Starmer told the PM to “stand up to this Chancellor” by telling him to support families “rather than loading them with debt” and take a look at the “bumper profits” of oil and gas giants.

He went on: “The reality is this – on top of the Tory tax rises, on top of the soaring prices, the loan shark Chancellor and his unwitting sidekick have now kicked up a buy-now, pay-later scheme,” he said.

“It leaves taxpayers in debt while oil and gas companies say they’ve got more money than they know what to do with.

Martin Lewis has been very vocal on the matter urging the Chancellor to scrap it. He tweeted: “Just to clarify in practice the £200 bill-credit ‘loan’ on all home elec bills in Oct. – every bill will reduce by £200 – every bill after Apr 23 increases by £40/yr for 5yrs regardless of if you got the £200 or not. Its a 1yr bill reduction followed by a 5yr compulsory levy.”

Rishi Sunak on @Channel4News says the buy now pay later energy bill payment is not a loan. £200 now to be repaid over 5 years. How is that not a loan? #LoanSharkSunak — Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) February 11, 2022

Watch

Sunak: It's not a loan



Ebrahimi: But they will have to pay back £200



Sunak: This is not about paying something back, it's spreading the increase of something



Starmer at #PMQs Loan shark chancellor#C4News pic.twitter.com/3i3kBU16wg — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) February 11, 2022

Reactions

1.

Clever of #LoanSharkSunak to fit the whole of life in the UK today into one policy/brand/logo. pic.twitter.com/iGF85UlmzH — 5×5 Creativity #RachMorris #JohnsonOut (@5by5Creativity) February 10, 2022

2.

The loan is not a loan because it's money being paid back over several years?!

He knows it's a loan, doesn't care it's a loan and thinks everyone in this country is stupid #LoanSharkSunak #channel4news#C4News — Joanne 🦖💉😷 (@Joannemh) February 11, 2022

3.

Dear @rishisunak I DO NOT WANT your 'loan not a loan' I cleared my debts years ago, do not want more! This wild cigarette packet scheme has not bee thought through to get payments to the ones that need it most! #LoanSharkSunak — Marshall & Fuller🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@StephenFuller6) February 12, 2022

4.

Yo Sunak, you can call it what you want. In my book if you're giving me money which I have to pay back. It's a bloody loan.



I don't need it. I don't want it. Please do not give it to me. — Dr TrisPriceWilliams (@tristanpw1) February 11, 2022

5.

NEWS: I'm calling on the Chancellor, @RishiSunak to scrap or substantially amend the new £200 October energy loan-not-loan scheme as the vast MAJORITY of people in our new YouGov survey want to opt out. Pls read full data and quote inhttps://t.co/RcttdJqk8f — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) February 10, 2022

6.

I'm not sure the multi multi millionaire Sunak will ever be able to emphasise with the overwhelming financial difficulties some people will have to burden. There's only one way gas prices ate going, so what's the solution next year. More debt? — David Wise (@David_Wise) February 12, 2022

7.

Actually, it’s a stealth tax – a lot of renters (students?) in shared accommodation will not individually get the full £200 rebate, but many are subsequently likely to have repay in full as life circumstances change. — Phil Tomlinson (@PRT1969) February 11, 2022

8.

Allow consumers the right to refuse the £200 #energy 'rebate' (aka loan in the real world, but not equally. Nor will repayments be necessarily form those who got the loan)https://t.co/PYA1EYddC6 — Mariam O'Gorman (@mariaminpeace) February 11, 2022

9.

🚨 | ACTION NEEDED



If you are concerned that Rishi Sunak is mis-representing a loan as a 'rebate' or 'discount' then I urge you report him to the Financial Conduct Authority.



There is a simple form to complete 👇https://t.co/DbvL2sJgnw pic.twitter.com/T89sxdW7dY — Philip Proudfoot 🟨🟥 (@PhilipProudfoot) February 4, 2022

10.

Thanks for the link Philip, I hadn't even thought about contacting the FCA. Definitely appears to be a misrepresentation in the way this has been delivered to all, without any option to opt out. Still that's fascism for you. — PaulPablo71💙🇪🇺😷 (@PaulPablo71) February 4, 2022

