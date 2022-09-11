In case you have missed it, we now have a king, King Charles III to be precise, and our new PM Liz Truss went to meet him.
Charles is to be proclaimed King at a ceremony at Cardiff Castle on Sunday.
The former Prince of Wales ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.
He was then formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace following a meeting of the accession council during which Charles swore an oath to privy counsellors.
Proclamations will take place in other parts of the UK, including Wales, at about midday today.
Curtsy
But it was Liz Truss’ curtsy that has got people talking.
Here it is!
Remember this?
Reactions
People just couldn’t help themselves…
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Related: WATCH: King Charles tells aide to move item INCHES across his desk