In case you have missed it, we now have a king, King Charles III to be precise, and our new PM Liz Truss went to meet him.

Charles is to be proclaimed King at a ceremony at Cardiff Castle on Sunday.

The former Prince of Wales ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

He was then formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace following a meeting of the accession council during which Charles swore an oath to privy counsellors.

Proclamations will take place in other parts of the UK, including Wales, at about midday today.

Curtsy

But it was Liz Truss’ curtsy that has got people talking.

Here it is!

Lots to think about this week, mainly how Liz Truss curtsies pic.twitter.com/ghRcLFrXMG — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) September 9, 2022

The King has held the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace.



The details of their meeting and what was discussed will, as always, remain private between the pair.https://t.co/bdb9lI0VPE pic.twitter.com/NO0w59eIT2 — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) September 9, 2022

Remember this?

Its not only #LizTruss that cant curtsey. May looked like she was struggling to deliver soup to a table. pic.twitter.com/KBESTWBtpr — martyn notman (@NFGmart) September 9, 2022

While we’re on the topic of Liz Truss’s failed attempt at a curtsy, Theresa May’s awkward, extra low, constipated giraffe ones are well worth remembering too x pic.twitter.com/ImskBuagCz — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) September 10, 2022

Reactions

People just couldn’t help themselves…

1.

2.

Liz Truss's curtsy looks more like the reaction to suddenly and unexpectedly shitting yourself. — 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗹 🇺🇦🌹🇪🇺 (@RobertJ_Goodall) September 9, 2022

3.

The PM is held up by wires attached to the kilted equerry's head. https://t.co/iH4gWF0tpa — Mark Simpson (@marksimpsonist) September 9, 2022

4.

5.

6.

Liz Truss curtsy like a PlayStation 1 character pic.twitter.com/0N3fiDNT9H — Dorn (@BigDorn27) September 10, 2022

7.

Looks like she's at a manual handling course — Adrian Mc Guinness (@macbag1) September 9, 2022

8.

9.

Why is the way that Liz Truss attempts to curtsy the exact same as Nicola Murray trying to practice her walk for the remembrance day service in The Thick of It pic.twitter.com/DubxYDeG5F — Juliette Rowsell (@juletrwsll) September 10, 2022

