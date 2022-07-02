New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in London for talks with Boris Johnson, with trade and the war in Ukraine dominating the agenda.

Mr Johnson greeted Ms Ardern with a bizarre handshake outside the door of Number 10, welcoming the New Zealand leader on her first UK trip since the pandemic began.

Inside, with the Union and New Zealand flags in the background, Mr Johnson said it was a “great, great pleasure” to welcome Ms Ardern to Downing Street.

While he said it was her first visit since the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Johnson also pointed out that it was her first trip since the two countries signed a fresh free trade deal in February.

But it was the handshake that everyone is talking about.

But before you watch that, does this tweet from Ardern really tell you what she thinks about our PM?

Seems like a good day to put up this @jacindaardern tweet about @BorisJohnson. pic.twitter.com/jmOsLzIXwZ — LittleGravitas 🇺🇦 🌻 🇪🇺 💙 #FBPE (@LittleGravitas) July 1, 2022

Watch

Jacinda Ardern(NZ PM) nearly loses her right arm on the doorstep of No.10. 🤦

pic.twitter.com/NDfonvPYQs — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 1, 2022

