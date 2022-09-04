You didn’t have to look far on social media this afternoon before coming across calls for Joe Lycett to become the UK’s next Prime Minister. The comedian and consumer rights champion has got the nation talking, after he upstaged Laura Kuenssberg on her new BBC show.

Watch: Joe Lycett causes chaos on Laura Kuenssberg’s new BBC show

The Brummie funnyman joined No 10 staffer Cleo Watson and Labor’s Emily Thornberry to discuss the divisive response to rising cost of living prices by Boris Johnson’s potential replacement, Liz Truss.

Appearing on the political panel, Lycett brilliantly mocked its format, offering inane responses and ironically taking Liz Truss’ words as gospel. The comic also pretended to be right-wing, blindly backing the incoherent energy policies proposed by the top Tory.

You can watch the viral clip of the interview here…

Joe Lycett undermines Liz Truss in hilarious fashion

Of course, alongside the supportive Tweets, a number of viewers were very keen to urge Joe Lycett to ‘stick to the day job’. Little did they know, he was also doing that brilliantly…

“I thought Liz Truss gave great, clear answers. I know exactly what she’s up to(!) – Yeah, she was very clear what she said. I think you know exactly what’s going to happen. I’m reassured, you’re reassured…” | Joe Lycett

Did somebody ask for bonus content? Although the clip of Joe’s ‘Truss Takedown’ is the one that has done the rounds, he was also on hand to give her some sarcastic applause and cheers when she appeared for an interview in the studio. Go on, Mr. Lycett!

Top comic leaves Laura Kuenssberg with a gift…

Not content with derailing Kuenssberg’s new political vehicle, the man formerly known as Hugo Boss also brought her a hilarious gift. A crude painting of Robert Peston behind bars! Strangely enough, the presenter was more than happy to accept this work of art…